GALAX’s Monster GeForce RTX 4090 HOF Graphics Cards Breaks 20 GPU OC World Records

Jason R. Wilson
Nov 12, 2022, 03:00 AM EST
The GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF GPU is a uniquely designed graphics card in that it offers two 16-pin connectors, which is focused strictly on users looking to push the card to the extremes, especially the overclocking enthusiasts market. It is no surprise that GALAX's super-powered graphics card has recently claimed the world record for twenty different benchmarks.

GALAX overclocking team members push the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF GPU to the extreme to achieve outstanding benchmark records

Tobias Bergstrom and the rest of the GALAX overclocking team utilized a specially designed BIOS and a liquid cooling kit for the GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card, using nitrogen as the base to maintain below-zero temperatures and avoid breaking the graphics card in the process.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Even More NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Custom Graphics Cards Listed At Microcenter With Prices Between $1199 & $1549 US
Image source: Benchlife.

The following benchmark tests and scores are listed below:

  • 3DMark Port Royal: 31622
  • 3DMark Time Spy: 41926
  • 3DMark Time Spy Graphics Score: 44293
  • 3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics Score: 23229
  • 3DMark 11 Extreme: X59575
  • 3DMark 11 Performance: 94414 (LOD)
  • 3DMark Fire Strike: 74725
  • 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme: 50941
  • 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 30612
  • GPUPI_32B: 49.049
  • GPUPI_1B: 0.917
  • Superposition 1080P Extreme: 29044
  • Superposition 8K: 17896
  • Catzilla 1080: 136920
  • Catzilla 1440P: 80417
  • Catzilla 4K: 35156
  • Catzilla 576P: 19352
  • Catzilla 720: 178780
  • Unigine Basic: 16802.93
  • Unigine Extreme: 16175.56

Earlier this month, OGS, an overclocking team from Greece, achieved two world records for the graphics card — one for GPU frequencies (GPUPI tests) and the other for 3DMark Port Royal. OGS has previously worked closely with GALAX for overclocking tests and records. This is an image of the setup the OGS group used to achieve those results: The same graphics card hit an impressive 3.70 GHz LN2 OC frequency, making the GeForce RTX 4090 HOF the fastest-clocked GPU on the planet.

The  OGS team rig was used for the 3D Port Royal and GPUPI tests on November 2, 2022. Image source: GALAX.

The GALAX GPU series is the only manufacturer to offer a TDP of upwards of 1000W. The GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card is the only one on the market that would allow such record-breaking scores. The closest company that would have provided a similar card or just slightly less powerful would have been created by EVGA. Unfortunately,

Image source: GALAX OC.

EVGA recently retired the graphics card line from their library of products due to issues with the market and NVIDIA. The company continues to sell through its card stock but will no longer provide consumers with brand-new graphics card designs.

News Sources: VideoCardz, GALAX OC, Benchlife

