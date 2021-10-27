G.Skill Hits Extreme Speeds of DDR5-6800 With Its Trident Z5 Memory Modules

G.Skill seems to be aiming for top leadership in the DDR5 high-performance memory segment as its Trident Z5 series has reached speeds of up to 6800 Mbps.

G.Skill's Trident Z5 DDR5 Memory Kits Now Hit Extreme Speeds of 6800 Mbps

Press Release: G.SKILL is delighted to announce yet another extreme speed DDR5 memory kit at DDR5-6800 32GB (2x16GB), designed for the latest 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and Intel® Z690 chipset motherboards. Thus far, this is the world’s fastest DDR5 memory kit to reach such a high-frequency speed and raise DDR5-enabled system performance to new heights.

Raising the Memory Performance on 12th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors & Intel Z690 Chipset “Intel worked closely with G.SKILL on the development and enablement of the DDR5 overclocking ecosystem to deliver high-performance computing experiences to PC users,” said Mandy Mock, Vice President and General Manager of Desktop, Workstation and Channel Group, Intel. “It’s exciting to see G.SKILL’s new lineup of high-frequency memory that takes advantage of the innovation and performance we’re delivering with the new 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and Intel Z690 chipset.”

“G.SKILL is dedicated to developing ever-faster overclocking memory on each new generation of Intel platform. And we are very excited to have worked with Intel to develop extreme performance DDR5 memory for the latest Intel Z690 platform,” says Tequila Huang, Corporate Vice President of G.SKILL International. “With G.SKILL extreme memory kits, we hope to tap into the performance potential of DDR5, and in conjunction with the latest Intel platform offering, to bring a whole new level of system performance to worldwide gamers, overclockers, and enthusiasts.”

Low Latency on Extreme Speed DDR5-6800

In the never-ending quest for memory performance, G.SKILL is excited to reveal the latest additions of ultra-high frequency DDR5 memory to the flagship Trident Z5 family. Reaching an astonishing memory frequency of DDR5-6800, these two upper echelon memory specifications are the ultimate memory choice for gamers, enthusiasts, and overclockers.

The screenshot below shows the extreme memory kit running at DDR5-6800 with ultra-low latency of CL38-38-38-76.

The next screenshot shows a second memory kit running at DDR5-6800 CL42-42-42-76.

Supports Intel XMP 3.0 Extreme Memory Profile

Just set and go. The latest G.SKILL overclocking memory kits are programmed with the latest Intel XMP 3.0 profiles, the only thing between you and extreme memory performance is a simple setting. Additionally, XMP 3.0 enables two customizable user-defined profiles to be saved in the memory module via BIOS on supported motherboards, so your fine-tuned memory settings go wherever the modules go.