G.Skill has just announced the launch of its extreme speed DDR4 memory kits for Intel's Z590 platform which are rated at up to 5333 MHz. The new memory kits will be available in G.Skill's Trident Z RGB, Trident Z Royal, and Ripjaws V series.

According to G.Skill, the extreme speed DDR4 memory kits are optimized for Intel's Z590 series platform. The company will be offering DDR4-4266 (CL19), DDR4-4400 (CL17/CL18), DDR4-4600 (CL20), DDR4-4800 (CL17/CL19/CL20), DDR4-5066 (CL20), and up to DDR4-5333 (CL22) memory modules under its Trident Z Royal, Trident Z RGB and Ripjaws V families.

Press Release: G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is elated to announce new extreme-speed memory kits that push memory speed to the extreme limits on the latest Intel Z590 platform, including 5333 CL22 16GB (8GBx2), 4800 CL17 16GB (8GBx2), 4800 CL20 32GB (16GBx2), and 4600 CL20 64GB (32GBx2) under the Trident Z Royal, Trident Z RGB, and Ripjaws V series.

These new memory specifications offer a perfect choice for those pursuing extreme memory overclocking performance, building a powerful workstation, or for the ultimate gaming experience.

Ultimate Performance 5333 on the Intel Z590 Platform

Dedicated to developing ever-faster extreme overclocking memory, G.SKILL is pushing the 16GB (8GBx2) kit capacity to a blistering speed of DDR4-5333. This demonstrates the remarkable memory overclocking support on the latest Intel Z590 platform, which has been validated on the ASUS ROG STRIX Z590-E GAMING WIFI, ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII APEX, and MSI MEG Z590I UNIFY motherboards with the latest Intel® Core™ i9-11900K processor, as shown in the screenshots below:

Maximizing Performance with Extreme Latency

In the pursuit of the tightest CL timing available at high memory frequencies, G.SKILL is launching a new specification running at DDR4-4800 with an extremely efficient CL17-19-19-39 timing in 16GB (8GBx2), built with high performance Samsung B-die ICs. Below is a screenshot showing the memory kit running on the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII APEX motherboard with the latest Intel® Core™ i7-11700KF processor.

Go Beyond with High Capacity 32GB (16GBx2) at DDR4-5066

For a more spacious 32GB (16GBx2) kit capacity, G.SKILL is also launching a high-speed memory kit at DDR4-5066 CL20 for the Intel Z590 platform. This high-speed memory kit is also validated on the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII APEX motherboard with the Intel® Core™ i9-11900K processor in the screenshot below.

64GB Ultra-High Kit Capacity at DDR4-4600

Completing this list of high performance memory kit releases for the latest Intel Z590 platform, is a ultra-high capacity memory kit of 64GB (32GBx2) at a speedy DDR4-4600 CL20. In the screenshot below, this colossal memory kit is validated on the ASUS ROG STRIX Z590-E GAMING WIFI motherboard with the Intel Core i7-11700KF processor.

Availability & Specifications

These extreme high-speed memory specifications will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in Q2 2021. For a list of specifications, please see the table below.