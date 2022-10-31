Future MacBooks Might Once More Feature Apple’s Illuminated Logo, After Being Phased out From 2015

The glowing Apple logo on past MacBook models was a sight hardly anyone could forget when these machines were spotted at coffee shops, colleges, or a get-together at a friend’s place. Unfortunately, when the 2015 12-inch MacBook launched, its unbelievably slim profile meant the illuminated logo had to be removed, and since then, Apple has not brought it back to any model. Fortunately, there is a possibility for the iconic addition to return.

Newly Published Patent Describes How the Glowing Apple Logo Could Make a Return Using a New Method

A patent titled ‘Electronic Devices With Backlit Partial Mirror Structures’ was filed back in May 2022 and published last week by the USPTO. The following description is provided regarding the new method Apple aims to employ to bring back the glowing logo to future MacBooks.

“A backlit partially reflective mirror may be used to form a logo or other structure in an electronic device. The electronic device may have a housing. The housing may have a wall with one or more openings configured to receive one or more corresponding logo-shaped portions of the partially reflective mirror. The partially reflective mirror may be illuminated using backlight illumination from a backlight that is overlapped by the partially reflective mirror. The partially reflective mirror may be formed from one or more protruding structures on a common substrate. One or more thin-film layers may be configured to provide the partially reflective mirror with desired visible light reflection spectrum, a desired visible light transmission spectrum, and a desired visible light absorption spectrum. The reflectivity of the mirror may be configure so that the mirror serves as a one-way mirror for the logo or other structure.”

Apple’s first MacBook was the slim 12-inch version that shipped without the illuminated logo

The patent application covers any Apple electronic device that is formed using glass, metal, polymer, ceramic, fiber-composite material, crystalline materials such as sapphire, other materials, and/or combinations of these materials, according to Patently Apple. Since a MacBook is predominantly made using metal, it comes under this category. Given how thin the aluminum lid is of current-generation portable Macs, it should be insanely difficult for Apple to incorporate an entire display sheet, so it is possible the company uses mini-LED diodes instead, which take up less space and area.

However, using mini-LED backlighting will be more expensive than using LED technology, which Apple used previously to light up the logo, so it is unclear how the company will accomplish this. Assuming the cost is too high for something that does not add real value to future MacBooks, we do not believe the technology giant will entertain it for too long. With that being said, it was an unforgettable design choice, and for the sake of appeal, we hope the company brings it back.

Image Credits - Wallpaper Flare