Future Google Pixel Phones Could be Manufactured in Vietnam

For its Pixel 6 smartphones, Google's go-to country is China. However, based on the latest information that we do have, the company is planning on shifting orders for its future smartphones to the manufacturing partners' plant in Vietnam. This is mainly being done to avoid any risks from the ongoing US-China trade issues and China's COVID-19 lockdowns that have started all over again. According to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Google Could Move Pixel Phones' Manufacturing to Vietnam Amidst US-China Trade Uncertainties

Google originally planned to have its smartphones made in Vietnam but decided to keep the production in China because of the pandemic as well as the strong support coming from China's supply chain. However, considering how the COVID-19 lockdowns have started again, Google is reconsidering its choices.

There is no denying that the Pixel 6 has easily become one of the best-selling smartphones from Google with the shipments reaching around 1.2 million units in the first quarter of 2022, which also raised the company's share in the region to 3%, up from 1% in the first quarter of 2021.

For those who do not know, work on the Google Pixel 7 has already started but the device will be made in China as the changes from the Pixel 6 are not massive, in the first place. The company, however, will shift a small part of orders to be manufactured in Vietnam for the sake of testing.

The sources have also pointed out that production line for Google's smartphones in Vietnam will be established after 2023, and will partake in manufacturing the next generation Pixel devices.

FIH, which is a Foxconn subsidiary is currently responsible for making Pixel series smartphones for Google, while Compal Electronics is taking care of parts for some devices. Both companies already have plants in Vietnam and will be more than able to help Google with their requests.

At the time of writing, there is not much known about whether this stands true but we will keep you posted as there is more information coming our way.