Menu
Company

Future Google Pixel Phones Could be Manufactured in Vietnam

Furqan Shahid
Jul 4, 2022
Future Google Pixel Phones Could be Manufactured in Vietnam

For its Pixel 6 smartphones, Google's go-to country is China. However, based on the latest information that we do have, the company is planning on shifting orders for its future smartphones to the manufacturing partners' plant in Vietnam. This is mainly being done to avoid any risks from the ongoing US-China trade issues and China's COVID-19 lockdowns that have started all over again. According to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Google Could Move Pixel Phones' Manufacturing to Vietnam Amidst US-China Trade Uncertainties

Google originally planned to have its smartphones made in Vietnam but decided to keep the production in China because of the pandemic as well as the strong support coming from China's supply chain. However, considering how the COVID-19 lockdowns have started again, Google is reconsidering its choices.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Google TV Could Soon Set Up Streaming Apps for You

There is no denying that the Pixel 6 has easily become one of the best-selling smartphones from Google with the shipments reaching around 1.2 million units in the first quarter of 2022, which also raised the company's share in the region to 3%, up from 1% in the first quarter of 2021.

For those who do not know, work on the Google Pixel 7 has already started but the device will be made in China as the changes from the Pixel 6 are not massive, in the first place. The company, however, will shift a small part of orders to be manufactured in Vietnam for the sake of testing.

The sources have also pointed out that production line for Google's smartphones in Vietnam will be established after 2023, and will partake in manufacturing the next generation Pixel devices.

FIH, which is a Foxconn subsidiary is currently responsible for making Pixel series smartphones for Google, while Compal Electronics is taking care of parts for some devices. Both companies already have plants in Vietnam and will be more than able to help Google with their requests.

At the time of writing, there is not much known about whether this stands true but we will keep you posted as there is more information coming our way.

Products mentioned in this post

Google Pixel
USD 329

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order