You can treat yourself to a fully unlocked iPhone 7 smartphone for a price of just $161 if you are going renewed. The device ships with at least 80% of battery health remaining.

Renewed iPhone 7 in Black, 32GB Storage Currently Going for Just $161

Even after all these years, the iPhone 7 manages to see itself in the hands of millions of users around the world. But obviously, it's one smartphone that Apple has stopped manufacturing, therefore continuing its remaining life in the used, refurbished or renewed market.

If you are looking for an iPhone 7 right now for any reason, then the renewed section of Amazon has a real treat. You can pick up a renewed iPhone 7 for a low price of just $161. This is actually really good value for money.

For $161, you get a smartphone that features Apple's A10 Fusion chip, a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12-megapixel camera on the back, 7-megapixel selfie camera, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE and a whole lot more. Those who need the nerdy details - the phone features 32GB of internal storage coupled with 2GB of RAM and a 1960mAh battery.

Since this is a renewed phone, therefore it has been inspected to work like new. Any cosmetic imperfections, if any, won't be visible at an arm's length. This device will ship with at least 80% or more battery health remaining.

Buy Apple iPhone 7, 32GB, Black - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $161

While you are here, be sure to check out the following deal: