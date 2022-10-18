Menu
Company

Full Galaxy S23 Spec Sheet Leaks: Everything You Should Know

Furqan Shahid
Oct 18, 2022, 03:58 AM EDT

Now that we are heading closer to the next year, we are seeing more and more leaks regarding the Galaxy S23 series. Yesterday, we talked about how the phone appeared on Geekbench, sporting 8 gigs of RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Android 13, and today, we have another leak that tells us all about the phone that we need to know.

The Base Galaxy S23 Offers Boiler Plate Specifications But We're Not Surprised

The leak is coming from Yogesh Brar who has shared the entire spec sheet of the coming Galaxy S23. The information pertains to the base variant, so you can expect changes in the Plus and Ultra variants.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Samsung Announces Fastest LPDDR5X RAM, Operating at 8.5Gbps, Will Be Made for the ‘Snapdragon Mobile Platform’

You can have a look at the base Galaxy S23 specs below.

Based on the leaked specs, the base Galaxy S23 is said to have a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. You will also get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, coupled with 8 gigs of RAM.

On the front, you have a 50-megapixel main camera paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. Front optics are handled by a 10-megapixel camera. The Galaxy S23 will be running Android 13 based on UI 5.0.

The phone will be powered by a 3,900 mAh battery, 25W wired, and 15W wireless charging.

Needless to say, based on the set of specs, the base Galaxy S23 looks like a boilerplate flagship phone. However, I am glad to see that Samsung has moved on from the 12-megapixel main camera and we are now going to get a 50-megapixel main camera, so that is certainly an upgrade. As for the rest of the phone, we are looking at more or less the same device but with refinements under the hood.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
TikTok Introduces New Safety Features and More Live Guests

The Galaxy S23 series should be launching in the first quarter of 2023, and naturally, you should expect to see more leaks about the upcoming devices coming forward.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order