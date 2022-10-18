Full Galaxy S23 Spec Sheet Leaks: Everything You Should Know

Now that we are heading closer to the next year, we are seeing more and more leaks regarding the Galaxy S23 series. Yesterday, we talked about how the phone appeared on Geekbench, sporting 8 gigs of RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Android 13, and today, we have another leak that tells us all about the phone that we need to know.

The Base Galaxy S23 Offers Boiler Plate Specifications But We're Not Surprised

The leak is coming from Yogesh Brar who has shared the entire spec sheet of the coming Galaxy S23. The information pertains to the base variant, so you can expect changes in the Plus and Ultra variants.

You can have a look at the base Galaxy S23 specs below.

Samsung Galaxy S23

(rumoured) - 6.1" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

- Rear Cam: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (Tele)

- Front Cam: 10MP

- 8GB RAM

- 128/256GB storage

- Android 13, OneUI 5

- 3,900mAh battery, 25W wired, 15W wireless charging — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 18, 2022

Based on the leaked specs, the base Galaxy S23 is said to have a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. You will also get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, coupled with 8 gigs of RAM.

On the front, you have a 50-megapixel main camera paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. Front optics are handled by a 10-megapixel camera. The Galaxy S23 will be running Android 13 based on UI 5.0.

The phone will be powered by a 3,900 mAh battery, 25W wired, and 15W wireless charging.

Needless to say, based on the set of specs, the base Galaxy S23 looks like a boilerplate flagship phone. However, I am glad to see that Samsung has moved on from the 12-megapixel main camera and we are now going to get a 50-megapixel main camera, so that is certainly an upgrade. As for the rest of the phone, we are looking at more or less the same device but with refinements under the hood.

The Galaxy S23 series should be launching in the first quarter of 2023, and naturally, you should expect to see more leaks about the upcoming devices coming forward.