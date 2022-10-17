Menu
Company

Galaxy S23 Finally Shows Up on Geekbench, Confirming Key Details

Furqan Shahid
Oct 17, 2022, 06:33 AM EDT

Only yesterday, transparent cases belonging to all the Galaxy S23 series were leaked out, confirming some key design details that a lot of people have speculated, and today, we have our first look at the Galaxy S23 showing up on Geekbench, revealing a lot of key details; some we already knew, others are new to us.

The listing was spotted by Abhishek Yadav, and it appears that the Galaxy S23 is now on Geekbench.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Full Galaxy S23 Spec Sheet Leaks: Everything You Should Know

The Galaxy S23 Sports a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with Just 8 Gigs of RAM

According to the listing, the Galaxy S23 is running Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, codenamed Kalama. The chipset is based on 8 cores, with a single core clocked at 3.36GHz, three cores running at 2.02 GHz, and four cores running at 2.80 GHz.

You are also getting Adreno 740 GPU under the hood and 8 gigs of RAM. Not to mention, the Galaxy S23 will run Android 13 out of the box.

 

ffqu6zvucaie8gg
ffqu6juvsaa7tsh
2 of 9

While everything checks out about the Galaxy S23, the one thing that is the most disappointing is the fact that you are looking at a flagship with just 8 gigs of RAM. I am hoping that Samsung announces more variants of the same phone with higher RAM.

Samsung is set to introduce the Galaxy S23 series in the first quarter of next year, and so far, we have heard almost everything that we need to know about the upcoming flagship devices. It is safe to say that Samsung is taking a more iterative approach rather than going with a full refresh, which is fine since I would take a refinement over an overhaul that may or may not work.

Are you okay with having 8 gigs of RAM in 2023, or should OEMs focus more on how much RAM a phone should have? Let us know your opinions below.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order