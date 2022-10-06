Menu
FSP Preps ATX 3.0 PSU Lineup With PCIe Gen5 Support, 850W Starting at $149 & 1000W Starting at $169

Jason R. Wilson
Oct 6, 2022, 10:28 AM EDT
FSP has announced the launch of its latest ATX 3.0 and PCIe Gen5 compliant PSUs rated at up to 1200W for NVIDIA's RTX 40 GPUs.

FSP Group launches the company's next-gen ATX 3.0 PSUs, fashioned with PCIe 5.0 interface compatibility

FSP Group was crucial in designing the first ATX PSUs with Intel. Focused on increasing the efficiency and reliability of their power supplies, FSP has mastered the ATX Version 3.0 (ATX3.0) Multi-Rail power supply design guide from Intel, built to cater to the higher-power demand of the latest hardware. The newly upgraded FSP power supplies are tailor-made to extract the best performance from the next-generation technology, including the NVIDIA RTX 4000 series, to AMD'S RX 7000-series power-hungry graphics cards.

The HYDRO G PRO power supplies equipped with the new ATX3.0 upgrade will be the first to hit the shelves, followed by HYDRO PTM PRO, HYDROGT PRO, and the HYDRO PTM X PRO, respectively. They are available in Gold and Platinum rated variants ranging from 800W (850W) to 1200W.

Additionally, the SFX form factor DAGGER PRO series 850W and 1000W power supplies designed with PCIe Gen 5 & V4.0 compliance will be ready to launch in Q4 this year together with FSP's brand new HYDRO Ti PRO ATX 3.0 PSUs. The HYDRO Ti PRO is the first ATX 3.0 & PCIe Gen 5 PSUs engineered with Titanium efficiency, available in 850W and 1000W.

PSDG Version Series Wattage MSRP Warranty
ATX 3.0 & PCIe Gen 5 HYDRO Ti PRO
Titanium Efficiency		 1000W Ready in Q4, 22
850W
ATX 3.0 & PCIe Gen 5 HYDRO PTM X PRO
Platinum Efficiency		 1200W $299.9 10-year
1000W $269.9
850W $229.9
ATX 3.0 & PCIe Gen 5 HYDRO PTM PRO
Platinum Efficiency		 1200W $279.9 10-year
1000W $249.9
850W $209.9
ATX 3.0 & PCIe Gen 5 HYDRO G PRO
Gold Efficiency		 1000W $189.9 10-year
850W $174.9
ATX 3.0 & PCIe Gen 5 HYDRO GT PRO
Gold Efficiency		 1000W $169.9 7-year
850W $149.9
SFX12V V4.0 & PCIe Gen 5 DAGGER PRO 1000W Ready in Q4, 22

These new power supplies bear the latest 12VHPWR power connector designed to provide up to 600W power to the GPU. With isolated terminals for added protection, the new FSP Group's PSUs come completely remastered to endure the power spikes many of the newer high-end GPUs produce on max load.

FSP's ATX 3.0 power supplies with PCIe 5.0 connectivity are set to become the new standard requirement for high-end systems. The ATX 3.0 PSUs range from FSP Group and will redefine the marketplace with innovative power delivery and next-level safety features developed to empower the next generation of graphic cards. They are designed with higher power efficiency and strategic elements to support gamers, creators, deep learning data scientists, and more, who might experience constant power spikes, and to extract maximum performance from any graphics card. The company recommends that users upgrade their PSUs if they plan to buy a new graphics card from the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series.

Please visit the FSP micro-site to help customers be informed about the latest ATX 3.0 and PCIe Gen 5.0 technology used in the company's new PSUs.

News Source: FSP Group

