Menu
Company

FromSoftware New Job Ad Hints at Armored Core 6 Development

Francesco De Meo
Sep 27, 2022, 05:57 AM EDT
FromSoftware

FromSoftware may indeed be hard at work on a new entry in the Armored Core series, judging from a job ad that has been recently posted on the studio's official website.

The ad, which has been spotted by Tech4Gamers, is for a character designer whose main duty is the creation of a wide range of designs related to characters and mecha. As Armored Core is the only known From Software series to feature mecha, it is safe to assume that the studio is working on a new entry in the series.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
Enhanced Dark Souls Remastered 4K Texture Pack Released; Retains Art Style of the Original Game

The new FromSoftware job ad seems to suggest that a new entry in the Armored Core series is in early development, but that may not be exactly the case. Earlier this year, a ResetERA forums user shared information about a consumer survey accompanied by some gameplay videos showing how the game played.

The boss fight looked quite Soulsy - the long range gunfire reminded me of Virtua On, that's my frame of reference, I'm not a mech fan and haven't played any AC games. The player character in a white mech went in close to the bigger robot boss and fought with like an energy or laser sword, this looked Souls-style.

The field gameplay, the player in the same white mech seemed to be following a couple of other players in the distance (co-op?) and they were walking (flying close to the ground maybe) through a snowy area towards either a large wall or gate, this seemed Soulsy too, the vastness of the architecture, but it wasn't a castle more like a worn down metal/stone wall or gate. It was quite short.

The next entry in the Armored Core series has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on whatever FromSoftware is working on as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order