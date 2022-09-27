FromSoftware New Job Ad Hints at Armored Core 6 Development

FromSoftware may indeed be hard at work on a new entry in the Armored Core series, judging from a job ad that has been recently posted on the studio's official website.

The ad, which has been spotted by Tech4Gamers, is for a character designer whose main duty is the creation of a wide range of designs related to characters and mecha. As Armored Core is the only known From Software series to feature mecha, it is safe to assume that the studio is working on a new entry in the series.

The new FromSoftware job ad seems to suggest that a new entry in the Armored Core series is in early development, but that may not be exactly the case. Earlier this year, a ResetERA forums user shared information about a consumer survey accompanied by some gameplay videos showing how the game played.

The boss fight looked quite Soulsy - the long range gunfire reminded me of Virtua On, that's my frame of reference, I'm not a mech fan and haven't played any AC games. The player character in a white mech went in close to the bigger robot boss and fought with like an energy or laser sword, this looked Souls-style.

The field gameplay, the player in the same white mech seemed to be following a couple of other players in the distance (co-op?) and they were walking (flying close to the ground maybe) through a snowy area towards either a large wall or gate, this seemed Soulsy too, the vastness of the architecture, but it wasn't a castle more like a worn down metal/stone wall or gate. It was quite short.

The next entry in the Armored Core series has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on whatever FromSoftware is working on as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.