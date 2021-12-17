Fresh Xiaomi 12 Renders Give Us a Proper Glimpse of the Device

The Xiaomi 12 is scheduled for next year and we are already aware of the fact that it is going to ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and well, the phone is going to be definitely something that one should be looking forward to.

We know that Xiaomi has dropped the "Mi" moniker, but aside from the name change, the Xiaomi 12 is more or less a true successor to the Mi 11 and that can be seen in a slew of renders shared by @OnLeaks and Zoutons.

The Xiaomi 12 renders showcase a smaller device this time; the screen size is proposed to be a 6.2-inch curved display that comes with an FHD+ resolution. In comparison, the Mi 11 came with a 6.81-inch display with QHD+ resolution. You are, however, now getting a curved display. There are no details about the refresh rate, but the render does show a center-placed punch-hole camera.

You can look at the renders below.









On the back, you are looking at a triple-camera setup that is akin to the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro which was released back in late 2020. You are getting a large circular lens and the entire layout is in the shape of a domino with smaller cutouts for the secondary and tertiary lenses along with the LED flash. We do know that we are getting a 50-megapixel camera sensor but there is no other information available.

Sadly, the renders do not confirm the battery life in the Xiaomi 12 but we might see a 5,000 mAh battery. You are likely going to get fast charging via USB-C at up to 100W. Other specifications are not available but the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is also expected.

At the moment, we are not given any other details but Xiaomi 12 could be released any day with an affordable price tag.