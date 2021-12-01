Xiaomi 12 will be the First Smartphone to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

It has only been a few hours since Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and while we are excited to see what is in stores for us, it seems that Xiaomi does not want to wait as they have started the race. The company has just announced that their upcoming Xiaomi 12 will be powered with the latest Snapdragon chipset, which should not come as a surprise, at the moment.

Xiaomi Decided to Jump the Race with Xiaomi 12 Being the First Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Powered Flagship

Xiaomi decided to post this on their official Twitter account with a picture saying "Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 World Debut" a simple statement that ensures that you are getting the best flagship in the Xiaomi 12. You can look at the tweet made below.

Powered by the most powerful @Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, stay tuned for our upcoming flagship #Xiaomi12! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/zSSx6SIslW — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 1, 2021

As far as the Xiaomi 12 is concerned, there is very little we know about the device. We do know that it is going to be a successor to the Xiaomi Mi 11, we also know that it is going to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a QHD+ 120Hz screen, and hopefully a newer generation of the under-display fingerprint sensor as well. You can also expect a large battery, something that Xiaomi is known for, and all the goodness that comes with the new chipset.

The Xiaomi 12 will of course be running the latest version of Android 12 skinned with MIUI. It should be debuting next month and honestly, I am excited to see what the phone has to bring, as it will be the first phone that will be featuring Qualcomm's latest and greatest.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 looks promising, to say the least. If you are looking to know more about the chipset, you can head over here and get all the details you want. I cannot wait for the Xiaomi 12 to come out, the company is known for some really nice innovations, so let's see what we are getting this time.