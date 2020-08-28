Free Epic Games Store Games – This Week Brings HITMAN and the Shadowrun Collection

Yesterday was the day for the Epic Games Store to reveal the two new free games and reveal them they did. The two games are HITMAN and the Shadowrun Collection and both are available through to the third of September.

It's not a big surprise that HITMAN is part of this list considering, as I posted last week, Hitman 3 is going to be a timed exclusive for the Epic Games Store and it was also revealed that the first was going to be a free-to-claim game on the store this week.

Apple Says it Will Let Fortnite Back on App Store if Epic Removes the In-App Purchase System Before Season 4 Launches

As you can imagine, HITMAN contains all of season one's locations. However, it doesn't contain the Patient Zero campaign, this you can get by purchasing the GOTY upgrade, costing £15.99. This upgrade features these elements:

"Patient Zero" campaign featuring 4 brand new missions including new gameplay mechanics and features

3 new Themed Escalation Contracts

3 new Outfits

3 new Weapons

The other game is the Shadowrun Collection, featuring Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall - Director Cut and Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition. A huge package featuring a mixture of games, quality-wise, but certainly one worth picking up on the Epic Games Store. In particular, I'd be jumping right on Shadowrun: Dragonfall, if you haven't yet had the chance.