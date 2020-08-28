Free Epic Games Store Games – This Week Brings HITMAN and the Shadowrun Collection
Yesterday was the day for the Epic Games Store to reveal the two new free games and reveal them they did. The two games are HITMAN and the Shadowrun Collection and both are available through to the third of September.
It's not a big surprise that HITMAN is part of this list considering, as I posted last week, Hitman 3 is going to be a timed exclusive for the Epic Games Store and it was also revealed that the first was going to be a free-to-claim game on the store this week.
As you can imagine, HITMAN contains all of season one's locations. However, it doesn't contain the Patient Zero campaign, this you can get by purchasing the GOTY upgrade, costing £15.99. This upgrade features these elements:
- "Patient Zero" campaign featuring 4 brand new missions including new gameplay mechanics and features
- 3 new Themed Escalation Contracts
- 3 new Outfits
- 3 new Weapons
The other game is the Shadowrun Collection, featuring Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall - Director Cut and Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition. A huge package featuring a mixture of games, quality-wise, but certainly one worth picking up on the Epic Games Store. In particular, I'd be jumping right on Shadowrun: Dragonfall, if you haven't yet had the chance.
HITMAN
Featuring all of the Season One locations and episodes from the Prologue, Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado, and Hokkaido. As Agent 47, you will perform contract hits on powerful, high-profile targets in an intense spy-thriller story across a world of assassination.
As you complete missions and contracts new weapons, items and equipment become available for use across all locations. Learn the tools of the trade as you earn your way to Silent Assassin status.
Shadowrun Collection
Shadowrun Returns
The unique cyberpunk-meets-fantasy world of Shadowrun has gained a huge cult following since its creation nearly 25 years ago. Creator Jordan Weisman returns to the world of Shadowrun, modernizing this classic game setting as a single player, turn-based tactical RPG. In the urban sprawl of the Seattle metroplex, the search for a mysterious killer sets you on a trail that leads from the darkest slums to the city’s most powerful megacorps.
You will need to tread carefully, enlist the aid of other runners, and master powerful forces of technology and magic in order to emerge from the shadows of Seattle unscathed.
Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director Cut
Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director’s Cut is a standalone release of Harebrained Schemes' critically-acclaimed Dragonfall campaign, which first premiered as a major expansion for Shadowrun Returns. The Director's Cut adds a host of new content and enhancements to the original game: 5 all-new missions, alternate endings, new music, a redesigned interface, team customization options, a revamped combat system, and more - making it the definitive version of this one-of-a-kind cyberpunk RPG experience.
Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition
Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition is the capstone title in Harebrained Schemes' Shadowrun series - and includes the all-new, 6+ hr Shadows of Hong Kong Bonus Campaign. Experience the most impressive Shadowrun RPG yet, hailed as one of the best cRPG / strategy games of 2015!
