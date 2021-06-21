Free Assassin’s Creed III Remastered for Switch/PS4/XO Via GameStop
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered can currently be obtained for free on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One via retailer GameStop.
As spotted by eagle-eyed deal spotter Wario64, the remaster from 2019 is now being offered for free with customers only paying for the shipping costs. At the moment of writing, there’s still a limited number of PS4 copies available through the retailer although we’re pretty sure that these will sell out quickly enough. As a matter of fact – the Xbox One and Switch version already appear to have sold out.
Assassin's Creed III Remastered is free apparently at GameStop https://t.co/UsnqhGlRJa #ad pic.twitter.com/9KHSdBhsDU
— Wario64 (@Wario64) June 21, 2021
Where unsure whether this is some kind of promotion from the retailer or that someone got the pricing wrong.
Originally released back in 2012, the fifth official Assassin's Creed installment received a remaster for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2019. The remastered version offers 4K and HDR on PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X, and Windows PC, as well as higher resolution textures, a new graphics engine, and several other graphical enhancements. Additionally, gameplay mechanics and ergonomics have also been improved.
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered includes the main game, the single-player missions Benedict Arnold and Hidden Secrets, The Tyranny of King Washington, and Assassin’s Creed III Liberation Remastered:
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered: Players will embody Connor, a master Assassin born of the beauty and brutality of 18th century America. As a bloody revolution draws near, your tribe is threatened by a powerful group seeking to crush the American Revolution and control the thirteen colonies. Shocked into action by the devastation of your village, you pledge your life to the cause of freedom and embark on a decades-long quest to achieve it.
- Tyranny of King Washington: Explore an alternate history where one of America’s greatest heroes, George Washington, succumbs to the temptation of infinite power. The new King is born and his reign leaves no one untouched. Players must return freedom to the land by dethroning the tyrant our hero once called a friend.
- Assassin’s Creed III Liberation Remastered: Follow Aveline’s story as she battles Spanish forces in the American south to win freedom for her land and people. A woman of conviction, Aveline fights for freedom in 18th century New Orleans, a city on the brink of a rebellion as the Spanish Empire imposes its new rule. Embark on an epic journey that will take her from the crowded streets
