Forza Horizon 5 PC Requires at Least an NVIDIA 650TI or AMD R7 250x GPU; Minimum PC Requirements Revealed
The Forza Horizon 5 PC minimum requirements have been revealed and they look quite alright.
Without a doubt, the upcoming Horizon installment by Playground Games is quite the looker – the freshly-released announcement trailer for the racer looked stunning and we can’t wait to give this one a spin later this year. Following the game’s reveal earlier this week, new information was shared about the game running on Xbox Series X and Series X, including framerate and resolution. Going by the resolution and framerate on Microsoft’s next-gen consoles (targeting 4K@3FPS on XSX and 1080p@30FPS on XSS), Horizon 5 is quite demanding.
We know that the game will offer some sort of Ray-Tracing support, although Playground Games has only mentioned that it will only be visible in Forzavista.
So what about the PC version of the racer? What kind of setup will you require to be at least able to run the game? Well, at least an NVIDIA 650TI or AMD R7 250x GPU – which is quite alright for most PC players. Of course, going by the Xbox target resolution and framerate, the recommended PC requirements will be a different story, but these specs have yet to be revealed. Check out the minimum PC specs down below:
Forza Horizon 5 PC Minimum Requirements
MINIMUM:
- OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher
- Processor: Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVidia 650TI OR AMD R7 250x
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 80 GB available space
Forza Horizon 5 launches globally this November across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
This is Your Horizon Adventure
Lead breathtaking expeditions across the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars.
This is a Diverse Open World
Explore a world of striking contrast and beauty. Discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons and a towering snow-capped volcano.
This is an Adventurous Open World
Immerse yourself in a deep campaign with hundreds of challenges that reward you for engaging in the activities you love. Meet new characters and choose the outcomes of their Horizon Story missions.
This is an Evolving Open World
Take on awe-inspiring weather events such as towering dust storms and intense tropical storms as Mexico’s unique, dynamic seasons change the world every week. Keep coming back for new events, challenges, collectibles, and rewards, and new areas to explore. No two seasons will ever be the same.
This is a Social Open World
Team up with other players and enter the Horizon Arcade for a continuing series of fun, over-the-top challenges that keep you and your friends in the action and having fun with no menus, loading screens or lobbies. Meet new friends in Horizon Open and Tours and share your creations with new community gift sharing.
This is Your Open World
Create your own expressions of fun with the powerful new EventLab gameplay toolset including custom races, challenges, stunts, and entirely new game modes. Customize your cars in more ways than ever before with new options such as the ability open and close convertible tops, paint brake calipers, and more. Use the new Gift Drops feature to share your custom creations with the community.
