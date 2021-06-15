The Forza Horizon 5 PC minimum requirements have been revealed and they look quite alright.

Without a doubt, the upcoming Horizon installment by Playground Games is quite the looker – the freshly-released announcement trailer for the racer looked stunning and we can’t wait to give this one a spin later this year. Following the game’s reveal earlier this week, new information was shared about the game running on Xbox Series X and Series X, including framerate and resolution. Going by the resolution and framerate on Microsoft’s next-gen consoles (targeting 4K@3FPS on XSX and 1080p@30FPS on XSS), Horizon 5 is quite demanding.

Forza Horizon 5 Runs at 4K@30 on Xbox Series X; Ray Tracing Only Active in Forzavista

We know that the game will offer some sort of Ray-Tracing support, although Playground Games has only mentioned that it will only be visible in Forzavista.

So what about the PC version of the racer? What kind of setup will you require to be at least able to run the game? Well, at least an NVIDIA 650TI or AMD R7 250x GPU – which is quite alright for most PC players. Of course, going by the Xbox target resolution and framerate, the recommended PC requirements will be a different story, but these specs have yet to be revealed. Check out the minimum PC specs down below:

Forza Horizon 5 PC Minimum Requirements MINIMUM: OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

Processor: Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVidia 650TI OR AMD R7 250x

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 80 GB available space

Forza Horizon 5 launches globally this November across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.