Forza Horizon 5 PC Players Can Enable In-Game Ray Tracing Through This Mod
A new mod allows Forza Horizon 5 PC players to enable Ray Traced reflections in-game.
As shown by Eurogamer's Digital Foundry and a graphical showcase from “Digital Dreams”, the freshly-released CheatEngine mod enables Ray Traced reflections on the cars while playing the game.
As expected, performance appears to take a small hit when using this mod, and as using mods online will likely get you banned, users are advised to run the game in offline mode when using it.
Those interested can download the CheatEngine mod via here (Windows Store) and here (Steam).
Forza Horizon 5 is available globally now across Xbox consoles and PC. As reported earlier, Playground Games’ latest Horizon installment has already set new records for the series and an Xbox Game Studios title.
We reviewed the game upon release and praised its visuals, car roster, variety, its varied map, and seamless online integration. Here's a part of what our very own Chris Wray had to say about it.
That's where the world of Forza Horizon 5 comes in. If you haven't noticed, there's a pattern of the areas getting more extensive and more varied. From Colorado to the France-Italy border, to the east coast of Australia and finally the north of Britain, each becoming more and more varied in what they offered, either in terrain or then climates. It's the largest game of them all, with Forza Horizon 5 covering such a variety of Mexico. As always, it's an amalgamated version of the country, but Playground Games have done as much as possible to get it all in.
In doing so, there are almost a dozen biomes in this map, more than any before in the series. There's so much to see from grasslands, forests, deserts, swamps, and even an active volcano (active for one race so far). Even better is that the seasons make a return from Forza Horizon 4. Still, while they would understandably impact the whole of the map - as it took place in a limited region - here, the differences will depend on the area. There may be snow on the volcano, but the gulf-coast beaches are still warm. When the wet season comes, though, you may be better off keeping away from the coast, and especially the swamps.
