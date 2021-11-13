Forza Horizon 5 PC Players Can Enable In-Game Ray Tracing Through This Mod 

A new mod allows Forza Horizon 5 PC players to enable Ray Traced reflections in-game.

As shown by Eurogamer's Digital Foundry and a graphical showcase from “Digital Dreams”, the freshly-released CheatEngine mod enables Ray Traced reflections on the cars while playing the game.

As expected, performance appears to take a small hit when using this mod, and as using mods online will likely get you banned, users are advised to run the game in offline mode when using it.

Those interested can download the CheatEngine mod via here (Windows Store) and here (Steam).

Forza Horizon 5 is available globally now across Xbox consoles and PC. As reported earlier, Playground Games’ latest Horizon installment has already set new records for the series and an Xbox Game Studios title.

We reviewed the game upon release and praised its visuals, car roster, variety, its varied map, and seamless online integration. Here's a part of what our very own Chris Wray had to say about it.