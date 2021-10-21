Forza Horizon 5 File Size is By Far the Series’ Largest, Players Can Preload Now

Microsoft and developer Playground Games have promised Forza Horizon 5 will be the series’ biggest game yet, and it certainly is when it comes to file size. Forza Horizon 4 was the franchise’s previous file size champion, weighing in at around 63 GB at launch, but Forza Horizon 5 blows it away, requiring more than 100 GB of space on all platforms. Here are the Forza Horizon 5 download sizes, which are actually smaller on the Xbox Series X/S than the Xbox One due to the newer consoles’ more efficient SSDs…

With the high-speed internal SSD storage found on Xbox Series X|S consoles, we’ve reduced the install footprint of Forza Horizon 5 on those systems by optimizing our assets for higher bandwidth streaming. That means a shorter download combined with super-fast loading times so you can seamlessly jump into the action as soon as you say “Let’s ¡Go!” Xbox One: 116 GB

Xbox Series X/S: 103 GB

PC (Windows and Steam): 103 GB

Don’t want to wait to play Forza Horizon 5 on launch day? Preloads are available now on console and the Microsoft Store (Steam preloads will be available soon). Haven’t been keeping up with Forza Horizon 5? Do check out Wccftech’s hands-on preview and the following key features:

Xbox Series X/S Getting New 512 GB and 2 TB SSD Expansion Options

Your Horizon adventure - Lead breathtaking expeditions across the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars.

- Lead breathtaking expeditions across the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars. Diverse open world - Explore a world of striking contrast and beauty. Discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons and a towering snow-capped volcano.

- Explore a world of striking contrast and beauty. Discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons and a towering snow-capped volcano. Adventurous open world - Immerse yourself in a deep campaign with hundreds of challenges that reward you for engaging in the activities you love. Meet new characters and choose the outcomes of their Horizon Story missions.

- Immerse yourself in a deep campaign with hundreds of challenges that reward you for engaging in the activities you love. Meet new characters and choose the outcomes of their Horizon Story missions. Evolving open world - Take on awe-inspiring weather events like towering dust storms and intense tropical storms as Mexico’s unique, dynamic seasons change the world every week. Keep coming back for new events, challenges, collectibles, and rewards, and new areas to explore.

- Take on awe-inspiring weather events like towering dust storms and intense tropical storms as Mexico’s unique, dynamic seasons change the world every week. Keep coming back for new events, challenges, collectibles, and rewards, and new areas to explore. Social open world - Team up with other players and enter the Horizon Arcade for a continuing series of fun, over-the-top challenges that keep you and your friends in the action and having fun with no menus, loading screens or lobbies.

- Team up with other players and enter the Horizon Arcade for a continuing series of fun, over-the-top challenges that keep you and your friends in the action and having fun with no menus, loading screens or lobbies. Your open world - Create your own expressions of fun with the new EventLab gameplay toolset including custom races, challenges, stunts, and new game modes. Customize your cars in more ways than ever before. Use the Gift Drops feature to share your custom creations.

Forza Horizon 5 peels onto PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 9.