Fortnite’s Party Royale With Steve Aoki and deadmau5 Starts Tonight: Here’s How to Check It Out!

Epic Games threw two of the biggest quarantine parties in the world inside Fortnite over the past few weeks and is already looking to do it again tonight. From Travis Scott to Diplo, Pleasant Park has been home to some of the biggest musical acts to ever grace a video game stage (sorry Phantasy Star Online 2, but your Hatsune Miku concert just doesn't compare!). As you're reading this article, a trio of acts will be hitting Fortnite Party Royale: Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis and deadmau5.

Fortnite Has 350+ Million Players; Party Royale Premiere Set for May 8th

Taking place in the brand new weapon-free Fortnite Party Royale playlist, Fortnite is hosting a live set on May 9th from 9PM Eastern Time to 10PM Eastern Time. If you can't catch the event in time, the Party Royale Premiere will return for a rebroadcast tomorrow afternoon from 2PM Eastern Time to 3PM Eastern Time, once again on the Main Stage. To join the Fortnite Party Royale, all you'll have to do is select the "Party Royale" playlist within Fortnite Battle Royale. This event should be accessible across all platforms that you can currently play Fortnite on.

Even if you can't catch the main event, players that hop into Fortnite this weekend will receive a brand new, music-reactive Neon Wings Back Bling for free. The Fortnite Party Royale Premiere is a limited time event from Friday, May 8th at 6PM Eastern Time through Monday, May 11th at 10AM Eastern Time.

IT'S GOING DOWNNNNN ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ see you LIVE on @FortniteGame at 6PM. @DillonFrancis @deadmau5 & urs truly!! u wont wanna miss it!! pic.twitter.com/giSajYAqHk — Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) May 9, 2020

Fortnite, the free-to-play battle royale (and cooperative Save the World) game from Epic Games, just surpassed a milestone of 350 million registered players and continues to change up the genre with unique concerts and in-game events that players only get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to check out!