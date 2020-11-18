Fortnite Adds In-Game Video Chat For PC/PS5/PS4 Via Houseparty App

From today, Fortnite players on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 can communicate with others through an in-game video chat via the Houseparty App.

The Fortnite Houseparty video chat will also need an iOS or Android device with the Houseparty app installed. Those who link their Epic and Houseparty accounts will also unlock the Rainbow Fog Wrap, which will also be given to players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch by playing five matches in December.

The Fortnite team also released a FAQ that answers the most common questions about the new in-game video chat. You can find it in full below.

Who can join my party in Houseparty?

Only your Houseparty friends, and the friends of anyone in your Houseparty room, can join your video chat.

If I use this feature, who can see my video?

Only people in your Houseparty “room” can see you on video within the Houseparty app. Once you open Fortnite, you can still only see the video of other people in the Houseparty room.

If you are in a video chat with a participant who is recording or streaming (e.g. to YouTube or Twitch), you may appear in their stream or video content.

How do I block someone that I don’t want in my video chat?

It’s easy to block anyone that you don’t want in your video chat.

Within Houseparty, tap on anyone’s face and tap Block.

Within Fortnite, utilize the Report A Player functionality. Open the settings menu and select Settings>Reporting/Feedback> Report A Player. Within the Report A Player pop up, select your reason for reporting (Offensive Language, Offensive Video, Harassment, etc.). You will also have the option to block the player from chat and joining your party. For further assistance, read our Report A Player help article.

If you need to report activity in Houseparty, take the following steps:

Select their name from Friend list

Select the Settings icon next to their name

Select Block / Report

Choose Report

You can also remove them as a friend by selecting the “Unfriend” button. You can always lock your party to keep out unwanted guests, until you or someone else in the room unlocks it!

How do I keep other Houseparty friends from joining my room?

While in Houseparty, at the bottom of the screen, you should see a lock icon. Tap it to block further users from joining your room. You or anyone in your Houseparty room can unlock the room at any time.

Will Houseparty video chat be integrated on other gaming platforms?

At the moment, it’s only available for PC and PlayStation (both PS4 and PS5). We will let everyone know if we’re able to support more platforms in the future.