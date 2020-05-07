Fortnite Has 350+ Million Players; Party Royale Premiere Set for May 8th

Fortnite has surpassed the incredible milestone of 350 million registered players, as announced yesterday by Epic Games. The last time we heard an update from Epic was for the 200 million milestones which happened in November 2018.

Over the course of April, aided by the COVID-19 lockdowns, players have spent more than 3.2 billion hours in the game.

Clearly the studio believes this is far from the limit, by the way. They've also revealed the 'Party Royale Premiere', which will take place on Friday, May 8th at 9 PM Eastern Time in the new weapon-free Party Royale playlist.

Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5 will perform back-to-back-to-back. Attendees are also getting an exclusive back bling item.