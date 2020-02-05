Fortnite is Getting a Harley Quinn Crossover, Latest Update Adds Chaos Physics Engine

Fortnite has a long history of superhero crossovers, playing host to the Avengers and Thanos and Batman in the past, and now with Birds of Prey about to hit theaters, the game is getting some Harley Quinn love. As part of the crossover, you can grab a couple Harley skins, which come with her baseball bat or classic mallet as pickaxe replacements. Harley will also come with a handful of challenges to complete (thanks to Fortnite dataminer Lucas7Yohsi for the info).

The Quinn content will likely be available as of tomorrow (February 6). No word on what it will cost, but these kind of special crossover skins are usually around 1500 V-Bucks. What do you think? Will you be shelling out for Harley, or are you not puddin’ up with Epic’s crossovers? (Sorry.)

Harley Quinn will launch alongside a Valentine’s Day event, Love and War, which will include a new limited-time mode and cosmetics. Update 11.5 will also introduce Epic’s Chaos Physics Engine to Fortnite, bring back launch pads, and more. Here’s a bit more detail for you:

In non-competitive playlists, the Launch Pad has been unvaulted. Implemented Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics system: At launch, our goal is to ensure that Fortnite still feels like what you would expect. We’ll be closely monitoring your feedback from the in-game Feedback tool for any issues you may be experiencing.

To report issues via the in-game Feedback tool, select Feedback in the main menu and choose Bug. We encourage you to put “Physics” in the subject line and include a concise message in the body that accurately describes the issue(s) you’re experiencing.

Fortnite is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and mobile platforms.