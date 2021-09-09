Forspoken Gets Gorgeous New Action-Packed, Cuss-Filled Gameplay, Coming Spring 2022

Forspoken is easily one of the most unique and exciting games coming from Square Enix, and if you weren’t excited already, you will be after checking out the new trailer revealed during the PlayStation Showcase 2021. We see foul-mouthed protagonist Frey (played by Ella Balinska) stumbling into the new world of Athia, tons of gorgeous action, including a battle against what may be the game’s Big Bad. Oh, and yes, we have a release window now too, and it’s not too far off! Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

A new post on the PlayStation Blog reveals some interesting new information about Forspoken including the fact that the game's music is being composed by Bear McCreary (God of War), and Garry Schyman (BioShock), and its script written by Gary Whitta (Rogue One, Telltale's The Walking Dead), Amy Hennig (Uncharted), Allison Rymer (Shadowhunters), and Todd Stashwick. Square Enix has assembled quite the all-star team! Meanwhile, here's a bit more detail on the game's cast of characters and who's playing them...

Ella Balinska plays "Frey". A directionless, gritty yet street smart young woman who has persevered despite her rough upbringing in New York City. And her life hasn’t really gotten any easier now that she’s about to turn 21. Things take a turn for the unexpected when she’s magically transported to Athia, a land where fantasies and nightmares are suddenly very real. Playing as Frey, you’ll need to harness newly discovered magical abilities to battle the terrifying monsters that inhabit the land. To have a chance of returning home, she’ll also have to contend with the Tantas — destructive and twisted all-powerful matriarchs who have dominion over Athia.

Jonathan Cake plays Frey's companion "Cuff." Cuff is a magical, sentient bracelet of uncertain origin who helps Frey navigate through the sprawling landscapes of Athia.

Janina Gavankar plays Tanta Sila, the strongest and most formidable Tanta in Athia. While she once protected Athia with her unparalleled prowess in battle, Tanta Sila is now a dictatorial despot who is mad with power.

Keala Settle plays Johedy, the hard-nosed archivist who provides Frey with guidance during her journey in Athia.

Monica Barbaro plays Auden, a kind and open-minded young woman who prioritizes the needs of others before her own. She is quick to accept Frey in Athia and sees more in her than Frey does in herself.

Forspoken arrives on PC and PS5 in the spring 2022.