Apple’s First Folding iPhone Could Cost a Mammoth $2,500, Says Analyst, Significantly More Than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold

Given Apple’s continuous success with the iPhone, it is likely that the company will resume this winning streak before it finally bucks the trend and launches a foldable version. However, one analyst predicts that to profiteer over this launch without cannibalizing the sales of the other iPhones, this particular model will need to cost around $2,500. Keep in mind that Samsung’s first foldable flagship, the Galaxy Fold, was not this expensive and was priced at $1,980.

Apple Is Not Expected to Launch Its First Foldable iPhone Before 2025

Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC in an interview that a folding iPhone launch will be a risky move for Apple. Not only will billions likely be poured into research and development, but it would need to be priced at a level that does not risk the sales output of the non-foldable iPhones.

“A folding iPhone will be super high risk for Apple. Firstly, it would have to be incredibly expensive in order to not cannibalize the existing iPhones.”

Currently, Apple’s most expensive handset is the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with the largest storage variant carrying a price of $1,599. Wood believes that if the folding iPhone develops any hardware or technical issues, it would be a ‘feeding frenzy’ for critics simply because of Apple’s dominant position in this current market. The analyst also says that the technology giant will eventually have to gravitate to foldable devices because they are slowly gaining popularity.

One reason why Apple may have taken so long to launch a folding iPhone is because the company is reportedly prioritizing profitability. However, another analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo believes that once Apple brings this form factor to the market, it will be a winner and could ship up to 20 million units in a single year. Kuo thinks that Apple’s strong software ecosystem that helps integrates multiple product lines will be responsible for this success and will leave the competition behind.

Unfortunately, the launch could still be a few years away, as a previous report said that Apple is unlikely to enter the foldable phone market until 2025. We will keep our fingers crossed for the grand unveiling, but we will not hold our breath for it.

News Source: CNBC