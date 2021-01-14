It is safe to say that everyone is aware that Fitbit is one of the leading companies when you are talking about fitness trackers and wearables. For over a decade, the company has managed to dish out some amazing products. After 13 years, the company is officially joining Google as the acquisition has taken place and is completed today.

Fitbit is Now Acquired by Google and Aims to Do More for the Customers Than They Have Done Before

Fitbit started 13 years ago with the idea to make everyone in the world healthier. The original Fitbit tracker shipped back in 2009, and they have sold over 120 million devices across 100 countries in the world. The company is proudly talking about how its mission has "never wavered" and how more and more people joined in and made Fitbit what it is today.

The company has also shared some interesting statistics, talking about how Fitbit has taken 275 trillion steps and logged over 15 billion hours of sleep. In addition to the nitty-gritty, there are some more details about this acquisition that James Park, President, and CEO of Fitbit, shared with us.

This is just the beginning because becoming part of the Google family means we can do even more to inspire and motivate you on your journey to better health. We’ll be able to innovate faster, provide more choices, and make even better products to support your health and wellness needs. On our own, we pushed the bounds of what was possible from the wrist, pioneering step, heart rate, sleep and stress tracking. With access to Google’s incredible resources, knowledge and global platform, the possibilities are truly limitless.

In addition to that, Park ensures that despite the acquisition paving the way for countless opportunities, people's things about Fitbit will remain the same. The company will remain committed to doing what they are known for doing, which involves putting their users' health and wellness at the center of everything on both Android and iOS.

Park dives deep and talks about how the users will remain paramount and how Fitbit aims to maintain "strong data privacy" and "security protections". The company will also control your data and remain transparent about what they collect and why they collect it.

Google will be responsible for protecting the users' privacy, along with that, Google has also made a series of "binding commitments with global regulators" This essentially confirms that Fitbit users' health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads and will be kept away from other Google ad data. In addition to that, Google also assured that it would continue to let Fitbit users the ability to choose and connect to third-party services of their choice.

This means that you are still going to be able to connect to your preferred health and wellness apps to your Fitbit account. You can read more about Google's side of the acquisition here.

If you wish to read in detail about what James Park had to say about this acquisition, head over here.