Starfield Character Creation Has Todd Howard “Really Excited,” Full Mod Support Planned

Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard has been a regular Chatty Cathy as of late. Yesterday he dropped a number of new hints and details about the future of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises, and today he took to Reddit for a quick AMA in which he revealed a bit more about Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield. For instance, when asked about Starfield’s character creation process, and whether it would resemble Morrowind and Oblivion’s more in-depth systems, Howard said he was “really excited” about what has been developed and promised in-depth backstories and more for players’ characters.

Really excited about what the team has done with character creation here. Including choosing background, skills, etc. You also can pick your pronoun (he, she, they) and we've recorded all the relevant dialogue to support that choice.

Howard also promised “full mod support” for Starfield, which presumably means a similar scope and openness to modding as something like Skyrim.

Our plan it have full mod support like our previous games. Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it.

Finally, when asked if Starfield will include robot companions, Howard responded with a slightly cryptic “Yes, kind of.” Of course, there were plenty of other questions answered, but those were the most interesting revelations in my opinion. You can check out the full AMA for yourself here.

Haven’t been keeping up with Starfield? You can get some more detail on some of the game’s locales here, and a broad description of its universe, below.

Our game is set in the year 2330, in a relatively small pocket of the Milky Way, in an area that extends outward from our solar system for approximately 50 light years. Around 20 years before the start of the game, the two largest factions in the Settled Systems, the United Colonies and Freestar Collective, engaged in the bloody Colony War. Today, the major factions enjoy an uneasy peace, but the Settled Systems is still pretty dangerous. There are plenty of human threats out there. Like Ecliptic mercenaries, the pirates of the Crimson Fleet, violent Spacers, or even the fanatical religious zealots of House Va'ruun. The organization known as Constellation is committed to uncovering the mysteries of the galaxy. And as one of its newest members, you'll explore the deepest reaches of the Settled Systems and you'll find yourself at home... in the Starfield.

Starfield launches on PC and Xbox Series X/S on November 11, 2022.