First Scorn Graphics Comparison Shows Impressive Results Across Steam Deck/PC/Xbox Series; Series X Runs at High PC Settings Equivalent

The nightmarish first-person horror adventure is out today, and we already have a Scorn graphics comparison, comparing the game’s performance and visuals across Steam Deck, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

This first comparison video comes from YouTube tech channel ‘ElAnalistaDebits’ and shows the game runs and looks pretty great across all platforms, Steam Deck and Series S included. On Microsoft’s entry-level next-gen console, texture filtering and LOD draw distance have been lowered, but the results are pretty great overall. On Valve’s Steam Deck, Scorn runs at the highest settings, but going by this comparison, the lower resolution causes some details that are present on PC and Xbox Series to be washed out.

As for loading times – these appear to be fast across all platforms. Interesting to note is that, although promised otherwise, the game currently doesn’t support DLSS on PC. Some days ago, we already reported that PC Direct Storage wouldn’t be available – only the Xbox version supports Direct Storage.

Check out the comparison video below and judge for yourself:

What are your thoughts about Scorn? Will you be playing it? Want to know more about this horror title from EBB Software? Be sure to read our 'All you need to know' page here.

Set in a nightmarish universe of weird forms and bleak tapestry, Scorn was designed around the idea of “being thrown into the world”. According to the developer, players won’t be taking control of an already fleshed-out main character with a predetermined personality and history. Instead, it will be up to the player to give their own interpretation of the events, themes, and their role in this universe through exploration and interaction with the game world. The story and themes that the game tries to convey get their desired effect through experience rather than exposition.