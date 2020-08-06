First Paper Mario The Origami King Update 1.0.1 Addresses Various Issues; Patch Notes Inside

Nintendo has released Paper Mario The Origami King Update 1.0.1, which addresses various issues.

The game’s very first update since its launch on the Nintendo Switch last month fixes several bugs within the game, including an issue where players would be unable to enter the Spring of Rainbows in Shangri-Spa. In addition, the patch addresses an issue in which you could obtain an item from outside of a certain coffin in the Temple of Shrooms. This fix also corrects a related error involving hints from the Love Toad in Toad Town.

You’ll find the full list of included fixes in the official release notes down below:

Paper Mario The Origami King Update 1.0.1 Release Notes Ver. 1.0.1 (Released August 5, 2020) Overall Fixes Fixed an issue in which you would be unable to enter the Spring of Rainbows in Shangri-Spa.

Note: If you have already encountered this issue, you will now be able to proceed normally.

Fixed an issue in which players were unable to hit the Toad on top of the fountain in Shroom City.

Fixed an issue where Black Shy Guy would not be registered in the Gallery of the Musée Champignon—even if you have previously defeated one.

Note: If you have already encountered this issue, return to Scorching Sandpaper West after the sun has returned and defeat Black Shy Guy once more to add him to your Gallery.

Fixed an issue in the Ninja Attraction in which, depending on the state of the player, certain Ninji enemies were undefeatable and halted progression.

Fixed an issue in which the game would occasionally hard lock in the Rubber Band boss battle.

Fixed an issue in the Battle Lab in which the score would not be properly registered after solving 33 or more lineups in Speed Rings in the Ring Trainer.

Note: Previously registered scores will not change. New scores will be registered correctly after downloading this update data.

Fixed an issue in which you could obtain an item from outside of a certain coffin in the Temple of Shrooms. This fix also corrects a related error involving hints from the Love Toad in Toad Town.

Note: If you’ve already obtained the item from outside of the coffin, the Love Toad’s hint error will be resolved.

Fixed an issue in Overlook Mountain in which the event of looking up at Overlook Tower would occasionally occur from the bottom of the hill.

Paper Mario The Origami King is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch. Be sure to read our very review in case you’re still contemplating on whether you should grab this new Mario adventure.