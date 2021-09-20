First iPhone 13 Pre-Orders Are Now Shiping Ahead of September 24 Release

It has been just a few days since the pre-orders went live and Apple has begun shipping iPhone 13 to buyers. While this is great news, you should not expect your order to arrive before September 24. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 13 Pre-Orders Now Shiping for Some Ahead of the Official Release Date

At this point in time, if you check the status of your order through Apple's Online Store or the Apple Store app, it will say that your order is "preparing to ship." However, if you check the UPS website, you can track the progress of your order. All you have to do is enroll in the UPS My Choice platform or use the "Track by Reference Number" option. However, you should note that not all iPhones have been transferred to UPS for shipments yet, so if yours does not arrive, you should wait. Nonetheless, we would recommend that you keep checking.

First iPhone 13 pre-orders have started shipping! pic.twitter.com/f0w2u5zaI0 — Chance Miller (@ChanceHMiller) September 19, 2021

Once you find your device in the UPS system, you have the option available to track it down. Apple will update the shipment status of the iPhone 13 later this week when the official release date nears in. As mentioned earlier, you should not expect your orders to arrive early or ahead of the official release date.

My wife’s iPhone 13 is preparing to ship. But more likely it has already left China via UPS and the tracking number has not been released to me. pic.twitter.com/pn1MyAsDaa — The IT Nerd (@The_IT_Nerd) September 19, 2021

As for what you should expect, the iPhone 13's packaging comes without a plastic enclosure. Inside the box, Apple is not shipping the wired earbuds or the charger. Although, you will receive Apple stickers, all the paperwork along with the iPhone 13 itself. Nonetheless, there are a lot of changes made to the device which you would be excited to see, including the smaller notch.

