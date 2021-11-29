First Custom ROM For the Google Pixel 6 Duo Arrives in the Form of ProtonAOSP

It has only been a month since the launch of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and we now finally have something interesting for users. If you are tech-savvy enough to tinker with the software build of your Android device, then you would be enticed to know that the first custom ROM of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been launched in the form of ProtonAOSP. If you happen to own the latest Pixels, you can now install a custom ROM. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Gets First Custom ProtonAOSP ROM But It Is Only Limited to Early Access Supporters Right Now

Take note that custom ROMs are not for everyone and most of the Pixel 6 series owners would be sticking with the stock stable build of Android 12. However, some users would be excited to slap a custom ROM on their device. It has taken almost a month for developers to release a custom ROM for Google's latest handsets and ProtonAOSP is the first one to come with support for the new handsets.

Google's latest flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro comes with the company's brand-new Tensor chip that might pose hurdles for the development of the custom ROM. However, it did not create any issues for the development of the ProtonAOSP custom RON for the Pixel 6 series. If you are not familiar with the custom ROM, ProtonAOSP enhances privacy controls and also enhances performance. Moreover, it offers a clean experience.

Check out the list of changes below.

Added full support for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Updated to Pixel 6 branch of Android 12

November security patch

Enabled hidden system feature flag overrides via ADB

Under-the-hood support for newer devices

Fixed screen-off Voice Match in Google Assistant

Added themed app icons from Lawnicons

Added setting to disable location indicators (in developer options)

Web installer: Added support for Pixel 6 series

Pixel: Updated Now Playing database

Pixel: Updated Live Caption configuration

Pixel 5: Fixed poor microphone quality when Voice Match is on

Pixel 6/Pro: Disabled blur effects (reduces GPU power usage by 86% in some cases)

Pixel 6/Pro: Added support for under-display fingerprint sensor

Pixel 6/Pro: Improved fingerprint unlock speed by 50 milliseconds

Pixel 6/Pro: Added Adaptive Connectivity and increased touch sensitivity settings

Pixel 6/Pro: Disabled memory management debugging

Pixel 6/Pro: Better 5 GHz Wi-Fi signal retention

Pixel 6/Pro: Lower background memory usage

Pixel 6 Pro: Smooth, fading brightness transitions

The developer has confirmed that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro fully support the new builds and it is available for early supporters at this point. You can check out the image of the custom ProtonAOSP ROM running on the Pixel 6 as well as the Pixel 6 Pro. The best aspect about the ProtonAOSP v12.1.0 ROM is that it boasts all the core features and also features support for the main Pixel 6 hardware.

ProtonAOSP 12.1.0 adds full, stable support for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro!

Here are all the features confirmed to work on Google Pixel 6 series.

Wi-Fi, cellular data, Wi-Fi Direct

VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling

Location, NFC, sensors

Camera (telephoto, wide-angle, Night Sight, portrait, video features, etc.)

Under-display fingerprint sensor

Bluetooth (AAC and AptX audio)

Screen-off “Hey Google”, Google Assistant quick phrases

AV1 video decoding

Neural Networks API (GPU+TPU backends)

Magic Eraser

Now Playing, Live Caption

RCS

Android Auto

As mentioned earlier, ProtonAOSP v12.1.0 is available to ear;u access supporters right now through kdrag0n's Patreon. It will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, so be sure to keep a note of it. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the ProtonAOSP custom ROM for the Google Pixel 6 series? Let us know in the comments section below.