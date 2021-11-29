First Custom ROM For the Google Pixel 6 Duo Arrives in the Form of ProtonAOSP
It has only been a month since the launch of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and we now finally have something interesting for users. If you are tech-savvy enough to tinker with the software build of your Android device, then you would be enticed to know that the first custom ROM of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been launched in the form of ProtonAOSP. If you happen to own the latest Pixels, you can now install a custom ROM. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Gets First Custom ProtonAOSP ROM But It Is Only Limited to Early Access Supporters Right Now
Take note that custom ROMs are not for everyone and most of the Pixel 6 series owners would be sticking with the stock stable build of Android 12. However, some users would be excited to slap a custom ROM on their device. It has taken almost a month for developers to release a custom ROM for Google's latest handsets and ProtonAOSP is the first one to come with support for the new handsets.
Google's latest flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro comes with the company's brand-new Tensor chip that might pose hurdles for the development of the custom ROM. However, it did not create any issues for the development of the ProtonAOSP custom RON for the Pixel 6 series. If you are not familiar with the custom ROM, ProtonAOSP enhances privacy controls and also enhances performance. Moreover, it offers a clean experience.
Check out the list of changes below.
- Added full support for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
- Updated to Pixel 6 branch of Android 12
- November security patch
- Enabled hidden system feature flag overrides via ADB
- Under-the-hood support for newer devices
- Fixed screen-off Voice Match in Google Assistant
- Added themed app icons from Lawnicons
- Added setting to disable location indicators (in developer options)
- Web installer: Added support for Pixel 6 series
- Pixel: Updated Now Playing database
- Pixel: Updated Live Caption configuration
- Pixel 5: Fixed poor microphone quality when Voice Match is on
- Pixel 6/Pro: Disabled blur effects (reduces GPU power usage by 86% in some cases)
- Pixel 6/Pro: Added support for under-display fingerprint sensor
- Pixel 6/Pro: Improved fingerprint unlock speed by 50 milliseconds
- Pixel 6/Pro: Added Adaptive Connectivity and increased touch sensitivity settings
- Pixel 6/Pro: Disabled memory management debugging
- Pixel 6/Pro: Better 5 GHz Wi-Fi signal retention
- Pixel 6/Pro: Lower background memory usage
- Pixel 6 Pro: Smooth, fading brightness transitions
The developer has confirmed that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro fully support the new builds and it is available for early supporters at this point. You can check out the image of the custom ProtonAOSP ROM running on the Pixel 6 as well as the Pixel 6 Pro. The best aspect about the ProtonAOSP v12.1.0 ROM is that it boasts all the core features and also features support for the main Pixel 6 hardware.
ProtonAOSP 12.1.0 adds full, stable support for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro! https://t.co/WICXDCogYI pic.twitter.com/o8wl9Vkqdh
— kdrag0n (@kdrag0n) November 27, 2021
Here are all the features confirmed to work on Google Pixel 6 series.
- Wi-Fi, cellular data, Wi-Fi Direct
- VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling
- Location, NFC, sensors
- Camera (telephoto, wide-angle, Night Sight, portrait, video features, etc.)
- Under-display fingerprint sensor
- Bluetooth (AAC and AptX audio)
- Screen-off “Hey Google”, Google Assistant quick phrases
- AV1 video decoding
- Neural Networks API (GPU+TPU backends)
- Magic Eraser
- Now Playing, Live Caption
- RCS
- Android Auto
As mentioned earlier, ProtonAOSP v12.1.0 is available to ear;u access supporters right now through kdrag0n's Patreon. It will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, so be sure to keep a note of it. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the ProtonAOSP custom ROM for the Google Pixel 6 series? Let us know in the comments section below.
