First Consumer PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe SSD Goes On Sale In Japan, 2 TB For $385 US & Up To 10 GB/s

The first consumer PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe SSDs have just gone on sale in Japan for a price of $385 US or 49,980 Yen for 2 TB capacities.

CFD Gaming, a prominent Japanese SSD manufacturer, recently announced its brand-new Gen5 NVMe SSD gaming lineup. Their SSD lineup features up to 10 GB/s Red and 9.5 GB/s Write speeds, 1500K IOPs, and a 3-year warranty. The SSDs are equipped with a seriously high-end active cooler that features a chonky heatsink and a fan in the center that cools off the heatsink. The SSDs are going to come in three flavors, 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB. These SSDs are based on the 3D TLC NAND from Micron and feature DDR4 DRAM cache.

CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ (4 TB / 8 GB Cache)

CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ (2 TB / 4 GB Cache)

CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ (1 TB / 2 GB Cache)

According to Akiba-PC, the 2 TB variant which has the "CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ" id has arrived at several Japanese outlets and is readily available for sale. The drive has been listed for a price of 49,980 Yen which converts to around $385 US. Considering that these prices include taxes, the realistic pricing should be closer to $350 US which means that you will be paying 13% more than the current fastest PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD which is the Samsung 990 Pro. The 990 Pro retails at $309 US for the 2 TB heatsink variant.

Additionally, the CFD Gaming PG5NFZ PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe SSDs come with features such as Smart Data Processing, Predict & Fetch, and SLC Caching. The heatsink cooler makes use of a small 20mm fan and features a 45cm cable that connects to a 5V connector. CFD Gaming states that the active operation is meant for extreme use cases such as gaming and applications that move a lot of data otherwise users can run the drive in a passive mode but will need to ensure good airflow in their PC cases.

We recently reported that Phison's E26 controller-based SSDs might have been hit with a delay. They were originally meant to launch with the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs back in September but it's the end of January now and we still haven't seen any products on retail (officially) in the US or EU regions. Currently, both Intel and AMD platforms support the newer PCIe Gen5 standard however Phison has made AMD its official partner to usher in the new era of Gen5 SSDs on the AM5 platform.