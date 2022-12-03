PCIe Gen5 SSD Prices: 1 TB For $400, 2 TB For $800, 4 TB For $1600 at Japanese Retailer

Japanese retailer, Kakaku, has listed CFD Gaming's PCIe Gen5 SSDs which start at $400 US for the 1 TB variant.

Although NAND Flash prices have gone down significantly over the recent years, it looks like early adopters of the new PCIe Gen 5 SSD standard are going to pay quite the price to get hands on the latest M.2 solutions.

CFD Gaming, a prominent Japanese SSD manufacturer, recently announced its brand-new Gen5 NVMe SSD gaming lineup. Their SSD lineup features up to 10 GB/s Red and 9.5 GB/s Write speeds, 1500K IOPs, and a 3-year warranty. The SSDs are equipped with a seriously high-end active cooler that features a chonky heatsink and a fan in the center that cools off the heatsink. The SSDs are going to come in three flavors, 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB.

Now Japanese retailers have listed the prices of the SSDs and they look super premium. We also have to take into account the taxes that are included in these price lists.

CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ (4 TB) - 57420 Yen or 2830 RMB ($400 US)

57420 Yen or 2830 RMB ($400 US) CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ (2 TB) - 114840 Yen or 5650 RMB ($800 US)

114840 Yen or 5650 RMB ($800 US) CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ (1 TB) - 229680 Yen or 11300 RMB ($1600 US)

CFD Gaming's PCIe Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSDs have been listed by Japanese retailers. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

If we were to compare these prices with the current fastest PCI Gen4 SSDs such as the Samsung 990 Pro, the 1 TB variant is $210 US more expensive, the 2 TB variant is $490 US more expensive and the 4 TB variant which we compared with the current list price of the WD_Black SN850X is a whole $1100 US more expensive. Even if we exclude the 20-25% taxes, these prices are still very high compared to existing Gen4 SSDs and the only thing that would explain them right now will have to do with the preliminary listings.

We recently reported that Phison's E26 controller-based SSDs might have been hit with a delay. They were originally meant to launch with the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs back in September but it's December now and we still haven't seen any products on retail (officially) in the US or EU regions. It is expected that we will see the first official products by January 2023 after their formal unveiling at the CES 2023 show floor. Currently, both Intel and AMD platforms support the newer PCIe Gen5 standard however Phison has made AMD its official partner to usher in the new era of Gen5 SSDs on the AM5 platform.

JAN CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 4988755063388

CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: 4988755063371

CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 4988755063364 capacity CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 4TB CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ:

2TB

CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 1TB form factor M.2-2280-D2-M Double Sided M-Key interface PCI Express Gen5 x4 protocol NVMe 2.0 cooling Cooling fan with integrated heat sink (cable length: 45cm, 5V connector) controller Phison PS5026-E26 NAND flash Micron 3D TLC B58R cache memory CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: DDR4 8GB

CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: DDR4 4GB

CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: DDR4 2GB Sequential Read (Max) CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 10 GB/s

CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: 10 GB/s

CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 9.5 GB/s Sequential Write (Max) CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 9.5 GB/s

CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: 9.5 GB/s

CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 8.5 GB/s Random Read (Max) CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 1500K IOPS

CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: 1500K IOPS

CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 1300K IOPS Random Write (Max) CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 1250K IOPS

CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: 1250K IOPS CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 1100K

IOPS TBW - MTBF - Warranty period 3 years

News Source: Momomo_US