Firefox 96 Drops for Desktop and Android

Mozilla has today released Firefox version 96.0 with several new features and improvements. This is the first major browser update for the year, with an expected focus on improving video calling. The new version is available for both desktop and Android.

Release notes for Firefox 96 desktop - what's new

We’ve made significant improvements in noise-suppression and auto-gain-control as well as slight improvements in echo-cancellation to provide you with a better overall experience.

We’ve also significantly reduced main-thread load.

Firefox will now enforce the Cookie Policy: Same-Site=lax by default which helps defend against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks.

Fixes coming with Mozilla Firefox 96

On macOS, command-clicking links in Gmail now opens them in a new tab as expected.

Our newest release fixes an issue where video intermittently drops SSRC.

It also fixes an issue where WebRTC downgrades screen sharing resolution to provide you with a clearer browsing experience.

Plus, we’ve fixed video quality degradation issues on certain sites.

Detached video in fullscreen on macOS has been temporarily disabled to avoid some issues with corruption, brightness changes, missing subtitles and high cpu usage.

Enterprise: Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can find more information in the Firefox for Enterprise 96 Release Notes.

Firefox 96 for Android brings the following changes and improvements

We’ve added history highlights to recently visited sites.

Firefox will now display better images for recent bookmarks on the home page.

“Fill link from clipboard” has been improved for Android 12.

Now, selecting ‘search group’ in ‘Jump back in’ switches to an active tab.

We’ve fixed an interface problem where private tabs were displayed as normal tabs.

The history delete button is now correctly labeled for screen readers.

Duplicate history items are now merged.

A rare crash when browsing bookmarks is now fixed.

Deleted search groups are now repopulated after interacting with their tabs.

You’ll now find Search Groups in Jump Back In will not also display in Recently Searched.

You can now dismiss the keyboard when scrolling Home behind search dialog for a clearer, smoother experience.

Firefox 96 also brings several security fixes, with many vulnerabilities rated high in impact. Check out these release notes for more details about security fixes coming with version 96.

Download the latest Firefox 96 from the official website.