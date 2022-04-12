Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes New Trailer Provides New Look At Characters, Gameplay and More
A new Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes trailer has been released online today, showing more of the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive hack and slash game.
The new Mysterious Mercenary trailer, which can be watched below, provides a new look at some of the game's characters like protagonist Shez, the leaders of the Three Houses Edelgard, Dimitri and Claude, and at the gameplay, which will combine hack and slash action with strategy elements lifted from the Dynasty Warriors series.
Step into the shoes of Shez, as they meet Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and other Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters as you fight for the future of Fódlan. Align with a leader to build and command an army in 1 vs. 1,000-style battles and deep strategy. The house you choose will bring you through one of three compelling stories, each with a different outcome. Coming to Nintendo Switch June 24, 2022.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes launches on Nintendo Switch on June 24th, 2022 worldwide.
Join Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters as you engage in massive battles across a war-torn Fódlan. Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude and other Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters return to put their combat expertise on display. Unleash devastating combos and stunning special moves in action-packed, real-time combat. Cut through hordes of enemies as characters from the Fire Emblem: Three Houses game. Take down dozens of foes with Edelgard’s axe or Dimitri’s lance, or blast enemies from a distance with Claude’s bow. Slash, swing and spear your way to a brighter future for Fódlan.
