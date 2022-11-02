The Lord of the Rings: Conquest Unreal Engine 5 Fan-Made Reimagining Demo Is Now Available for Download

A The Lord of the Rings: Conquest Unreal Engine 5 fan-made reimagining is in the works, and from today, players all over the world can experience a small slice of it themselves thanks to a new demo.

The demo, which can be downloaded by going here, allows players to explore Helm's Deep and take on several different quests. A new feature called Archer Command is also available in the demo, which allows players to command archers to shoot at once.

Following the release of the demo, Digital Dreams shared a video of this The Lord of the Rings: Conquest Unreal Engine 5 reimagining demo, showing it running at 4K resolution on an RTX 4090 GPU. You can check out this video right below.

More information on The Lord of the Rings: Conquest Unreal Engine 5 reimagining can be found on ModDB.

Conquest Reimagined is not just going to be a remastered version of the original conquest, it is going to be a re-imaged (reforged) version of the game. New stuff will be added and some things will change to fit the up-to-date gaming industry.

What is Conquest: Reimagined?

Conquest: Reimagined is a non-commercial fan-made project remastering and adding new features to the game “Lord of the Rings: Conquest" developed by Pandemic Studio and Published by EA in January of 2009. This game is still under development.

What are the Changes from the Original Lord of the Rings: Conquest

Here is a list of changes that will take action in our version of the game