Menu
Company

The Lord of the Rings: Conquest Unreal Engine 5 Fan-Made Reimagining Demo Is Now Available for Download

Francesco De Meo
Nov 2, 2022, 06:49 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
The Lord of the Rings :Conquest

A The Lord of the Rings: Conquest Unreal Engine 5 fan-made reimagining is in the works, and from today, players all over the world can experience a small slice of it themselves thanks to a new demo.

The demo, which can be downloaded by going here, allows players to explore Helm's Deep and take on several different quests. A new feature called Archer Command is also available in the demo, which allows players to command archers to shoot at once.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
The First Descendant Q&A on the Game, UE5 Implementation, and Future DLSS 3 Support

Following the release of the demo, Digital Dreams shared a video of this The Lord of the Rings: Conquest Unreal Engine 5 reimagining demo, showing it running at 4K resolution on an RTX 4090 GPU. You can check out this video right below.

More information on The Lord of the Rings: Conquest Unreal Engine 5 reimagining can be found on ModDB.

Conquest Reimagined is not just going to be a remastered version of the original conquest, it is going to be a re-imaged (reforged) version of the game. New stuff will be added and some things will change to fit the up-to-date gaming industry.

What is Conquest: Reimagined?

Conquest: Reimagined is a non-commercial fan-made project remastering and adding new features to the game “Lord of the Rings: Conquest" developed by Pandemic Studio and Published by EA in January of 2009. This game is still under development.

What are the Changes from the Original Lord of the Rings: Conquest

Here is a list of changes that will take action in our version of the game

  • Larger Maps
  • More Maps
  • New Playable Units
  • More Factions
  • New Hero Point System
  • Additional Heroes
  • Up to Data Combat System
  • Execution System
  • Immense Battles
  • Brand New Game Modes
  • New AI System
  • Changes to all Units

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order