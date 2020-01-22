Finally! Dedicated WhatsApp Dark Mode Added in Latest Beta Update

We have been hearing that WhatsApp would add a dark theme to the platform since 2018. It's been a long wait and since that time, we have been looking at several instances where the dark theme was hinted. Now, it seems WhatsApp dark mode is right around the corner. That's right, latest WhatsApp beta update adds dedicated dark mode. Let's dive in to see how it looks like and what users should forward to.

Latest WhatsApp Beta Gains Dark Mode - It Looks Good But True Blacks Are Absent

WhatsApp is the world's second most popular Android app not owned by Google. While the latest WhatsApp beta adds a dedicated dark mode option, it isn't quite what users might have been expecting. When we hear the word "dark mode" we want things to be completely black, taking full advantage of the AMOLED panels in smartphones. However, that might not be the case with WhatsApp's implementation of the theme. Check out the screenshots embedded below for more details on how to looks.

However, we're not accepting the idea that WhatsApp dark mode doesn't look good. The theme shift is more of a deeper grayscale compared to pitch dark. It all narrows down to user preferences and I like it. I like how the deeper grayscale measures against chats, in the conversation tab and Settings. It's a little more elegant, in my opinion.

If you're running the latest WhatsApp beta, some users are seeing the latest option under themes. The beta is updated to version 2.20.13, so be sure to update on it. If you're not enrolled in the beta testing program, you can sideload the APK to get the dark mode working on your Android.

Apart from the looks, WhatsApp dark mode does compliment the system settings if you like. The dedicated toggle in settings will allow you to auto-switch themes depending on whether the system dar mode is enabled. You can also leave it active at all times. We recently covered how you can implement dark mode on WhatsApp Web, and Facebook it's simple.

As of now, we're not sure when WhatsApp dark mode will be available to all users officially. There will be more to the story, so be sure to stick around. What are your thoughts on dark mode? Are you waiting for the official rollout? Let us know in the comments.