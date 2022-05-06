Final Fantasy XVI Next Trailer Will Drop Soon; Game Is Pretty Much Complete

The next Final Fantasy XVI trailer is ready, and it is going to be released soon, according to producer Naoki Yoshida.

Speaking during today's NieR Re[in]carnation stream, as reported by @aitaikimochi on Twitter, Naoki Yoshida confirmed that the trailer has been delayed by certain factors, but it should be dropping soon.

The Final Fantasy XVI producer also provided an update on the game's development, saying that the team spent a long time polishing and debugging the game, and is continuing to do so, and that development is pretty much complete. As such, it sounds likely that the game will release later this year, or early in 2023.

FF16 news by Yoshi-P from the NieR Re[in]carnation stream: -The trailer is done. Certain factors caused the announcement to be delayed, but it should drop “soon” -Dev team spent a long time polishing and debugging the game -The game is pretty much complete LET’S GOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/epeAc9oqWo — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 6, 2022

This isn't the first time Naoki Yoshida confirmed that the development of Final Fantasy XVI is done or almost, as he did say in an interview last month that the game was in the final stages of development.

FFXVI aims to integrate the story and the gaming experience into a single player game. Unlike online, which portrays multiple players simultaneously, FFXVI focuses on the individual. This makes the story more immersive. It’s a very dense story.

Final Fantasy XVI is releasing on PlayStation 5 on a yet to be confirmed release date. You can check out the game's announcement trailer right below.