Final Fantasy XVI to Feature Full Facial Motion Capture, Producer Confirms
Final Fantasy XVI will feature full facial motion capture for cutscenes, producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed.
Speaking during the Washanaga show, as reported by Siliconera, Yoshida confirmed that the next entry in the series by Square Enix will feature full facial motion capture for cutscenes, which should result in much better facial animations and lip-syncing than Final Fantasy VII Remake, which used AI-generated ones. Additionally, Yoshida confirmed that the team chose voice actors with English accents.
It has been a year since we last saw Final Fantasy XVI in action. Earlier this month, Naoki Yoshida confirmed that the game will be shown only when he is satisfied with its quality. As such, it may also skip this year's Tokyo Game Show.
I’m not holding back more information just for the sake of it, but rather I want the next information to be something that will ‘convince everyone to buy the game.’ The visual quality is a given but battles, and other unannounced major features will be included, and I want to present it like “Bam!” So nothing new until I’m satisfied.
Final Fantasy XVI is now in development for PlayStation 5. A release window has yet to be confirmed. More information on the game's world can be found on its official website.
Valisthea―A Land Blessed in the Light of the Mothercrystals
The land of Valisthea is studded with Mothercrystals—glittering mountains of crystal that tower over the realms around them, blessing them with aether. For generations, people have flocked to these beacons to take advantage of their blessing, using the aether to conjure magicks that let them live lives of comfort and plenty. Great powers have grown up around each Mothercrystal, and an uneasy peace has long reigned between them. Yet now the peace falters as the spread of the Blight threatens to destroy their dominions.
