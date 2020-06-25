New Final Fantasy XV Update 1.30  Released for PC/PS4 and Xbox One; Fixes Stutter Issues on PC

Final Fantasy XV update 1.30 has been released by Square Enix across all platforms, and here’s what it does.

Is has been quite a while since the title received an update, and as previously announced, the update deletes several menu items and functions on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Resident Evil 4 Remake To Feature Greatly Expanded Story; May Not Play Like The Original – Rumor

“As of 24 June 2020, some menu items and functions will be deleted and will not be available for the following platform titles”, Square Enix wrote earlier. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we appreciate your understanding.”

In general, this update is aimed to remove functions and items from the RPG, but PC players will be happy to learn that this patch seemingly addresses some stuttering issues that have been present for almost two years.

We’ve included the release notes for the 1.30 update down below:

Final Fantasy XV Update 1.30 Release Notes June 24th [DELETED ITEMS] Platforms

PS4 version and Xbox One version of FINAL FANTASY XV

Items to be deleted:

FFXV INFORMATION (game update information) Platforms

PS4 version and Xbox One version of FFXV

MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES

Items to be deleted:

INFORMATION (game update information) Platform

PC version of FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION

Items to be deleted:

FFXV INFORMATION (game update information)

MAIN MENU - ONLINE

OPTIONS - ONLINE CONTENT --------------------------------------------------------------

[ONLINE CONTENT to be Discontinued] Platforms

PC version of FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION Functions that will no longer be available:

Ability to change the appearance of Noctis

Display function for other players’ avatar shadows

Player Treasure

Official Treasure

Origin version matchmaking

Steam version and Origin version cross-platform matching

MOD ORGANIZER’s online builder

*An offline build function will be provided after update. Platform

PC version of FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION BENCH MARK Functions that will no longer be available:

*An offline build function will be provided after update. Benchmark score ranking display (Stats)

*Ranking confirmation will not be available online.

Final Fantasy XV is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.