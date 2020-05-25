Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition Available for Free on PS4 Until Tomorrow

Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition can now be permanently added for free to your PlayStation 4 library, as long as you do it by May 26th (tomorrow).

Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition is normally priced at $19.99 and includes a 30-day play period, after which you'll have to decide whether to subscribe to continue playing. The game includes the following content:

All the hallmarks of the FINAL FANTASY franchise, including an engaging storyline, genre-leading graphics, and HD real-time cut scenes. A flexible class system that allows players to switch freely between a variety of classes and jobs, simply by swapping their equipped weapon or tool, allowing any character to raise all classes and jobs to level 50. Robust gameplay features such as player-managed Free Companies, diverse party finder features to group up with other players with ease, and a variety of fun activities in the Gold Saucer area, all designed to accommodate a dynamic player community

Challenging trials, dungeons and raids for groups of up to 24 players, and exciting player-vs-player (PvP) content for groups of up to 72 players Breathtaking musical score by renowned FINAL FANTASY series composers

Access to all main scenario content updates to continue the story: 2.1 - A Realm Awoken, 2.2 - Through The Maelstrom, 2.3 - Defenders Of Eorzea, 2.4 - Dreams Of Ice and 2.5 - Before the Fall

Cross-platform play on Windows PC, Mac and PlayStation4, with incredible graphics engine that delivers a high level of detail and quality on all platforms.

The expansions released by Square Enix over the years aren't part of the Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition, as you would expect. The last one, Shadowbringers, was highly praised by Kai in his 9.3/10 review: