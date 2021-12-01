Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.0 Adds DualSense Haptics, Adaptive Triggers and Speak Support via USB on PC

The next Final Fantasy XIV patch will introduce DualSense haptics, adaptive triggers and speakers support on PC, according to the preliminary patch notes.

The 6.0 patch preliminary notes, which have been shared online today, confirm that the unique features of the PlayStation 5 controller will be supported on PC from this version of the game, but only via USB. The patch will also add support for DualShock 4 rumble and sound effects via the controller's speaker.

Features of the PlayStation®5 DualSense™ Wireless Controller and PlayStation®4 DUALSHOCK®4 Wireless Controller can now be used on the Windows version (DirectX® 11 only). To make use of these features in Final Fantasy XIV , the DualSense™ Wireless Controller requires a USB connection, and the DUALSHOCK®4 Wireless Controller requires either a USB connection or a DUALSHOCK®4 USB Wireless Adapter CUH-ZWA1x*.

* The model number for the DUALSHOCK®4 USB Wireless Adapter may vary according to the region where it is sold.

* Please be advised that not all features are available when connecting via a standard Windows Bluetooth connection.

* When establishing a connection, your active Windows sound device may be set to the wireless controller. Please adjust your sound settings as needed. PlayStation®5 DualSense™ Wireless Controller Features (Requires a USB Connection) Haptic feedback

Adaptive triggers

Sound effects via built-in speaker DUALSHOCK®4 Wireless Controller (Requires USB connection or Wireless Adapter) Rumble

Sound effects via built-in speaker

The Final Fantasy XIV 6.0 patch, which will go live later this week to coincide with the early access period of the Endwalker expansion, also includes plenty of other changes and tweaks. You can check out the full notes on the game's official website.

Final Fantasy XIV is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide. You can learn more about the Endwalker expansion by checking out Kai's hands-on preview.