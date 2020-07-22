Final Fantasy XIV’s Free Trial Expands to Include Higher Level Cap, Heavensward Content

Also announced during today's Letter from the Producer stream, Naoki Yoshida confirmed that the Free Trial for Final Fantasy XIV will be greatly expanded to increase a large amount of Heavensward content including three additional classes and a nearly doubled level cap.

The following in-game restrictions apply during the free trial:

· [Character Creation Restriction]

- Up to 8 playable characters, restricted to 1 playable character per Home World, can be created with a free trial account.

· [Level Cap]

- Class levels are capped at level 35 for free trial characters.

· [Currency Cap]

- Gil (in-game currency) is capped for free trial characters.

· [Chat Restrictions]

- The chat options /shout, /yell, and /tell cannot be used by free trial characters.

· [Market Board Restrictions]

- The Market Board cannot be used by free trial characters.

· [Trading Restrictions]

- Trades can not be made with or by free trial characters.

· [Moogle Delivery Service Restrictions]

- The Moogle Delivery Service cannot be used by free trial characters.

· [Retainer Restrictions]

- Retainers can not be used or hired by free trial characters.

· [Linkshell Restrictions]

- Linkshells can not be created by free trial characters. However, free trial characters can join already existing linkshells.

· [Free Company Restrictions]

- Free trial characters can not join Free Companies.

· [Party Restrictions]

- Free trial users can not invite other players to their party.

- Free trial users can not recruit party members via the Party Finder. However, Free trial users can be invited to parties and use the Duty Finder feature.

- Free trial users can not progress past Floor 10 in the Deep Dungeon. Please note that free trial users will also be unable to log into the Lodestone or official forums or purchase optional services on Mog Station. All of these restrictions will be removed after upgrading to the full version.

While the previous level cap of 35 was laughably low compared to the sheer amount of story content in Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, the newly increased cap of Level 60 should give players dozens of hours of entertainment before they have to decide whether to jump into the full paid experience. Even with being limited to the Free Trial, players can be able to use the Duty Finder and experience a lot of the dungeon content that Final Fantasy XIV's story campaign was revolved around. The additional Heavensward content will also be added to the Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition that is available on both PlayStation 4 and PC.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3: Reflections In Crystal To Launch August 11th

The #FFXIV Free Trial is being expanded to include: ☑️ Level cap raised to 60

☑️ Heavensward (through Patch 3.56)

☑️ Dark Knight/Astrologian/Machinist

☑️ Au Ra A Realm Reborn/Starter Edition owners are also being upgraded with the above! pic.twitter.com/1nGXFJjPpa — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) July 22, 2020

You can sign up for a free trial for Final Fantasy XIV here and give the overhauled MMORPG a try on your own terms. There are some other limitations still in place, such as a restriction on using the market board/trading as well as being unable to /tell other players. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn celebrated more than 18 million players last December so there are no fears about having a shortage of other adventurers to party up with during the Final Fantasy XIV Free Trial.