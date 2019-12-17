Final Fantasy XIV Had Over 18 Million Players so Far; Patch 5.2 Unveiled

Final Fantasy XIV registered over 18 million players globally, Square Enix announced. The latest producer letter from Naoki Yoshida also served to share the first details for the game's upcoming Patch 5.2.

● New Main Scenario Quests – The much-lauded narrative of Shadowbringers continues, as the Warrior of Darkness and the Scions of the Seventh Dawn continue uncovering the mysteries of The First.

● New Equipment Enhancement Quest Series – This new quest series will feature regular updates from Patch 5.2 onward, allowing players to obtain powerful equipment as they learn more about the Hrothgar homeland, the Bozja Citadel.

● New Trial: The Ruby Weapon – Players can challenge Ruby Weapon in both normal and extreme difficulties.

● New Chronicles of a New Era Quest – Discover the lore behind the new Weapon series.

● New Raid: Eden’s Verse – The second chapter in the Eden raid series will feature challenging new battles in both normal and savage difficulties.

● Ishgardian Restoration Update – The next update in this content for Disciples of the Hand and Land will feature gatherer-specific content in the Diadem, high-level crafting challenges, a new ranking system, and more.

● New Beast Tribe Quests – The Qitari will provide new quests geared towards Disciples of the Land classes.

● New Dungeon: Anamnesis Anyder – Tackle this new challenge alongside fellow adventurers, or a party of non-player characters using the Trust system.

● Job Adjustments, Adjustments to PvP Actions, New Game+ Updates, Numerous Crafter and Gatherer Updates, and More