Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Update 6.3 Releases Next Month; Patch Detailed and Receives New Trailer

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker update 6.3 will release next month and provided some additional details about the patch.

According to the game's official website, the new patch will arrive in early January 2023 with a new story with main scenario quests and challenges. "In the darkness of the Thirteenth, the Warrior of Light finds an unexpected ally in a half-voidsent woman named Zero", the official website reads. "She returns with them to the Source for a time, and upon recovering from their recent trials, they prepare to continue the search for Azdaja. But an unforeseen threat bars their path..."

In addition to a new story and challenges, the 6.3 patch will offer a new trial, a new ultimate raid, a new Unreal trial, additional duty support, weapon enhancement quests, and much more. We've included the main features of the new patch alongside the freshly-released trailer for the update down below:

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Update 6.3 Main Features

New Main Scenario Quests

New Alliance Raid Dungeon - Myths of the Realm, Part 2: Euphrosyne

New Dungeon - Lapis Manalis

New Trial

New Ultimate Raid (Patch 6.31)

Deep Dungeon - Eureka Orthos (Patch 6.35)

New Unreal Trial - Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)

Additional Duty Support

Tataru's Grand Endeavor

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 6.35)

Weapon Enhancement Quests - Manderville Weapons (Patch 6.35)

Tool Enhancement Quests (Patch 6.35)

New Tribal Quests - The Loporrits (Patch 6.35)

New Custom Deliveries

Treasure Hunt - The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon

Island Sanctuary Updates

Crystalline Conflict - New Arena

The Gold Saucer - New Course for Leap of Faith

Housing Update

New Mounts, Minions, and Emotes

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker is the game's latest expansion. It follows up 2019's Shadowbringers expansion. Here's what we wrote about the expansion last year in our preview:

"Perhaps the most contentious addition to FFXIV: Endwalker is the inevitable number squish to get things down to a more manageable level going forward. If you looked back to the boss roster in Patch 5.5, it wasn’t uncommon to see bosses come ever so close to breaching the half-billion HP barrier (the highest recorded was approximately 440 million HP). As Yoshi-P emphasized, the numbers are huge, and if they continue to grow, it can lead to application and calculation errors. As the number of zeroes increases, that strain is carried over into both processing and rendering. As such, Square-Enix instead put the focus on prioritizing the rendering of player characters."