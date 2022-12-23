Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Update 6.3 Releases Next Month; Patch Detailed and Receives New Trailer

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker update 6.3 will release next month and provided some additional details about the patch.
According to the game's official website, the new patch will arrive in early January 2023 with a new story with main scenario quests and challenges. "In the darkness of the Thirteenth, the Warrior of Light finds an unexpected ally in a half-voidsent woman named Zero", the official website reads. "She returns with them to the Source for a time, and upon recovering from their recent trials, they prepare to continue the search for Azdaja. But an unforeseen threat bars their path..."
In addition to a new story and challenges, the 6.3 patch will offer a new trial, a new ultimate raid, a new Unreal trial, additional duty support, weapon enhancement quests, and much more. We've included the main features of the new patch alongside the freshly-released trailer for the update down below:
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Update 6.3 Main Features
- New Main Scenario Quests
- New Alliance Raid Dungeon - Myths of the Realm, Part 2: Euphrosyne
- New Dungeon - Lapis Manalis
- New Trial
- New Ultimate Raid (Patch 6.31)
- Deep Dungeon - Eureka Orthos (Patch 6.35)
- New Unreal Trial - Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)
- Additional Duty Support
- Tataru's Grand Endeavor
- Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 6.35)
- Weapon Enhancement Quests - Manderville Weapons (Patch 6.35)
- Tool Enhancement Quests (Patch 6.35)
- New Tribal Quests - The Loporrits (Patch 6.35)
- New Custom Deliveries
- Treasure Hunt - The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon
- Island Sanctuary Updates
- Crystalline Conflict - New Arena
- The Gold Saucer - New Course for Leap of Faith
- Housing Update
- New Mounts, Minions, and Emotes
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker is the game's latest expansion. It follows up 2019's Shadowbringers expansion. Here's what we wrote about the expansion last year in our preview:
"Perhaps the most contentious addition to FFXIV: Endwalker is the inevitable number squish to get things down to a more manageable level going forward. If you looked back to the boss roster in Patch 5.5, it wasn’t uncommon to see bosses come ever so close to breaching the half-billion HP barrier (the highest recorded was approximately 440 million HP). As Yoshi-P emphasized, the numbers are huge, and if they continue to grow, it can lead to application and calculation errors. As the number of zeroes increases, that strain is carried over into both processing and rendering. As such, Square-Enix instead put the focus on prioritizing the rendering of player characters."
