Final Fantasy X-3 Could Happen Down the Line, as a Rough Outline Has Already Been Written

It has been some time since Square Enix worked on Final Fantasy X and its sequel, and it seems like there's a small chance of Final Fantasy X-3 happening down the line.

Speaking with Famitsu, as reported by ryokutya2089, Tetsuya Nomura revealed that Kazushige Nojima did write a rough outline for the game, but as of now, the project has been put to the side. Motomu Toriyama, who worked on Final Fantasy X as event director, and on Final Fantasy X-2 as director, added that the possibility of it happening isn't zero, but the main priority is finishing Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Final Fantasy XVI Scenario and Voice Recording Are Almost Finished; Game May Skip Tokyo Game Show 2021

The original Final Fantasy X and its sequel Final Fantasy X-2 have originally been released on PlayStation 2 before getting remastered for modern hardware. The first game is considered among the finest entries in the series, thanks to the great worldbuilding and gameplay mechanics. The second game, while featuring an amazing rendition of the series' Active Time Battle system, is not as well-regarded due to the major shift in atmosphere and a story that is definitely not on par with that of its predecessor. Given the second game's reception, it wouldn't be surprising for Final Fantasy X-3 to be closer in feel to the original.

Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy X-2 are now available on PC and consoles worldwide.