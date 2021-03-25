Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is Now Available on Android and iOS

Fans of the Final Fantasy series can rejoice as Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is finally available on both iOS and Android. The game was published on both storefronts earlier today and is now available to purchase. Currently, the game is on sale for $16.99. However, after April 4th, the price will change to $20.99.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Can Now be Enjoyed on Android and iOS, The Game is Currently on Sale

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered actually launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam back in September 2019.

If you are looking to get more insights about what Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is all about, here are the details that you can get.

■ Summary Final Fantasy VIII was first released on February 11, 1999. Beloved by fans, this title has garnered a great deal of popularity even compared to other installments in the Final Fantasy franchise, selling more than 9.6 million units worldwide. And now players can enjoy Final Fantasy VIII on their smartphone! With renewed character CG, the world of Final Fantasy VIII is now more beautiful than ever before. This installment is a remaster of Final Fantasy VIII for PC. This application is a one-time purchase. There will be no additional charge incurred after downloading. ■ Story It is a time of war. The Republic of Galbadia, under the influence of the sorceress Edea, mobilizes its great armies against the other nations of the world. Squall and other members of SeeD, an elite mercenary force, join hands with Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight against Galbadia’s tyrannical rule and to prevent Edea from fulfilling her ultimate goal. ■ Key Features Guardian Force (G.F.) – G.F. are summoned creatures in Final Fantasy VIII used to protect the protagonists. Call upon them in battle to unleash their might and to increase their power alongside player characters. By junctioning G.F., players will be able to enjoy greater freedom in how they approach battles.

– G.F. are summoned creatures in Final Fantasy VIII used to protect the protagonists. Call upon them in battle to unleash their might and to increase their power alongside player characters. By junctioning G.F., players will be able to enjoy greater freedom in how they approach battles. Drawing – Obtain magic in Final Fantasy VIII by drawing (extracting) it in battle. MP does not exist and players are limited to the number they have in their possession. Magic that has been extracted can be released on the spot or stocked for later use.

– Obtain magic in Final Fantasy VIII by drawing (extracting) it in battle. MP does not exist and players are limited to the number they have in their possession. Magic that has been extracted can be released on the spot or stocked for later use. Junctioning – This system allows players to equip G.F. and stocked magic to characters in order to increase their power. ■ Additional Features Battle Assist – Max out HP and ATB gauge during battle and activate Limit Breaks at any time.

– Max out HP and ATB gauge during battle and activate Limit Breaks at any time. No Encounters – Players can choose to turn Battle Encounters on or off.

– Players can choose to turn Battle Encounters on or off. 3x Speed – With the exception of certain cutscenes, players can choose to proceed through the game at 3x speed.

In addition to that, Square Enix also shared a trailer for the game that you can watch below.

The game is now available to download on both iOS and Android.