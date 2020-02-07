Final Fantasy VII Remake New Stunning Key Visual Features Main Characters and the Iconic Bike

A new stunning Final Fantasy VII Remake image has been shared today, showcasing the main characters of the first part of the remake and more.

The new key visual, which has been shared on Twitter, showcases Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith, and Red XIII as well as the iconic bike and the Shinra Headquarters in the distance.

Activision is Planning to Reveal Several Remasters In 2020, According to CEO

Combining incredible visuals, stunning world-design, a glorious musical score, seamless strategic action-based combat and a captivating cast of characters – #FinalFantasy VII Remake is almost upon us. We hope you're ready for it. #FF7R Learn more: https://t.co/Y2vaeH2F36 pic.twitter.com/3oGdXOm2jh — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 7, 2020

Yesterday, the official character render of Red XIII surfaced online thanks to an exhibit5ion that is being held in Japan. Renders and quotes for the other main characters are also on display, but they do not reveal much beyond what we already know about the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was supposed to release in early March on PlayStation 4 worldwide, but Square Enix confirmed that the game will release a month later than anticipated, on April 10th.

We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020. We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on April 10th on PlayStation 4. The game is a PlayStation exclusive until April 2021, so we should see an Xbox and PC sometime next year. Additional versions of the game, however, have yet to be confirmed officially.