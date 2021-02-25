Final Fantasy VII Remake will be March 2021’s PlayStation Plus game, recent rumors claim.

Those who haven’t purchased the remake of one of the best games ever created might not have to as the title is said to be added to PS Plus next month. At least, that’s what Xbox Era’s Nick "Shpeshal Ed" Baker wrote on Twitter some hours ago.

“If you haven’t bought Final Fantasy 7 Remake yet”, he tweeted. “Make sure you’re subscribed to PlayStation Plus for March...”

This claim was backed up by ResetEra insider ‘KatharsisT’, who linked to Ed’s tweet and said that FFVII Remake is indeed coming to PS Plus. Several ResetEra moderators have since confirmed that this is the real deal and that Square Enix’s Remake from last year is March’s PS+ game, including moderators ‘Ghostcrew’ and ‘Quinton’.

“I can’t speak to Ed’s reliability overall but he’s right about FF7R. It’s March PS+”, ‘Ghostcrew’ wrote in ResetEra’s PS Plus February thread.

“Let's just say it will be very odd to quite a few of us if this doesn't happen”, ‘Quinton’ wrote in the same thread.

If true, it’s likely that Sony will be announcing the arrival of the title on PS Plus during today’s State of Play broadcast. We’ll update as soon as we learn more on this matter. Recent rumors also suggest that the title will soon be released on both PS5 and PC.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was released for PlayStation 4 last year. Our very own Francesco De Meo reviewed the game and praised the excellent visuals and presentation alongside its battle system and expanded story elements.