Final Fantasy VII Remake PC Requirements (100GB Minimum), Super Crisp 4K Screens Unveiled
Final Fantasy VII Remake PC is coming next Thursday, December 16th. The big news dropped in the middle of The Game Awards 2021, alongside the confirmation that the game will be exclusively available through the Epic Games Store, at least to begin with, just as the leaks had said.
Unfortunately, the reveal trailer was only captured at 1080p resolution. However, Square Enix followed up with a bunch of gorgeous 4K screenshots showcasing Final Fantasy VII Remake PC at a level of crispness never seen before.
While the PlayStation 5 version of the game did run at native 4K resolution, it also locked players to 30 frames per second. On PC, though, Square Enix is promising up to 120 frames per second support (if you've got the PC to run the games that fast), improved textures, lighting, background environments, a fully customizable “Photo Mode,” and more, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PC also features 4K support, HDR support, XInput and DirectInput compliant controller support, keyboard and mouse support.
Today, the Epic Games Store page of Final Fantasy VII Remake PC was also updated with the official system requirements. These do not seem exceedingly high, save for the storage requirement of 100GB.
MINIMUM:
- OS: Windows 10 - 64bit (ver. 2004 or later)
- Processor: Intel Core i5 3330 / AMD FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3GB VRAM); DirectX 12
- Storage: 100 GB available space
RECOMMENDED:
- OS: Windows 10 - 64bit (ver. 2004 or later)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 (8GB VRAM); DirectX 12
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Assuming a Resolution of 2560x1440 (Max: 3840x2160)
Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC will also include the DLC "FF7R EPISODE INTERmission" episode featuring Yuffie Kisaragi; the weapon Cacstar; the armor pieces Midgar Bangle, Shinra Bangle, and Corneo Armlet; the accessories Superstar Belt, Mako Crystal, and Seraphic Earrings; and the summon materia Carbuncle, Chocobo Chick, and Cactuar.
