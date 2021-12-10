Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade Coming to PC on December 16

The PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade has been confirmed to be coming sooner than anyone else would've expected. However, this version of the game will only be available as an Epic Games Store exclusive game. The announcement made during the 2021 edition of The Game Awards stated that Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade is going to be released on December 16.

You can watch the announcement trailer below:

The graphically-enhanced and expanded version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which took home awards for Best RPG and Best Score and Music at last year’s event, includes a wealth of graphical, gameplay and system enhancements and builds on the critically acclaimed action RPG with a new adventure in FF7R EPISODE INTERmission.

In a press release, Square Enix showed a short overview of the game and talked about some of the improvements brought to the PC version:

In Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PC, players will follow the story of ex-SOLDIER operative turned mercenary Cloud Strife, who descends on the mako-powered city of Midgar as he lends his aid to an underground resistance group calling themselves Avalanche in their fight against Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade also includes an exhilarating new story arc, Final Fantasy VII Remake EPISODE INTERmission, which brings ninja Yuffie Kisaragi to the forefront as she infiltrates the city of Midgar during the events of the base game. With improved textures, lighting, background environments, a fully customizable “Photo Mode,” and more, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PC also features 4K support, HDR support, XInput and DirectInput compliant controller support, keyboard and mouse support, plus the highest spec PCs could see a performance of up to 120 frames per second.

The PC Version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade is going to include the INTERmission exclusive weapon (Cacstar), some additional armor and accessories, and several summon materia including the Chocobo Chick, Carbuncle, and the Cactuar. Weapons, armors, accessories and summon materia will be available at launch through the Gift Box on the main menu.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade will release exclusively on the Epic Games Store on December 16.