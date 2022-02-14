Final Fantasy VII Remake New Mod Speeds Up Enemies Respawn Rates
A new Final Fantasy VII Remake mod that has been released online makes it faster to fight again enemies that have been already defeated.
The Instant Respawn Enemies mod makes it so that enemies respawn as soon as players leave a certain area and move away from the area where the enemies are supposed to spawn in both the base game and the Intermission expansion. Enemy respawns take a long time in the vanilla game, so the changes brought by this mod are certainly welcome.
You can download the Instant Respawn Enemies mod from Nexus Mods.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review of the PlayStation 5 release.
While it is the same game at heart, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade brings the first part of the remake to new heights with a 60 FPS gameplay option, some quality of life enhancements, much improved visuals, and a very fun new story episode starring Yuffie. The new tweaks and additions do not alter how the game feels and play, but there is no denying that they do make the game the best way to enjoy one of the best role-playing games put out by Square Enix in the past few years.
