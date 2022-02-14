Final Fantasy VII Remake New Mod Speeds Up Enemies Respawn Rates

A new Final Fantasy VII Remake mod that has been released online makes it faster to fight again enemies that have been already defeated.

The Instant Respawn Enemies mod makes it so that enemies respawn as soon as players leave a certain area and move away from the area where the enemies are supposed to spawn in both the base game and the Intermission expansion. Enemy respawns take a long time in the vanilla game, so the changes brought by this mod are certainly welcome.

Upcoming God of War Mod to Introduce Playable Atreus

You can download the Instant Respawn Enemies mod from Nexus Mods.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review of the PlayStation 5 release.